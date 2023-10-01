Sarah Ferguson shares news of former personal assistant's murder

Sarah Ferguson with Jenean Chapman, who the duchess said had been murdered in the US.

S﻿arah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared some shocking news on Instagram, stating that her ex-personal assistant has been murdered.

Fergie paid tribute to her former employee, 46-year-old US woman Jenean Chapman, who was murdered in Dallas, Texas on Monday.

"Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs," the royal said, adding that she was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news.

"I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible - please help if you can," she said, sharing a link in her Instagram bio.

Chapman was found dead in her Dallas apartment at around 1:15pm on Monday, September 25, after police were called to do a wellness check on her.

The death was originally unexplained but was re-categorised by the police as a homicide the following day.﻿

James Patrick, 48, was identified as a suspect the same day – but he was already 321 km away in the state capital Austin. He was taken into custody there and brought back to Dallas.

Chapman's loved ones claim that her relationship with Patrick was ﻿"toxic", with her sister Nicole Chapman telling BNC Dallas Fort Worth, "We were shocked because before that it was an on-and-off relationship. It was rocky, we were aware of that.

