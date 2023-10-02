King Charles looking to 'hit the reset button' with Prince Harry, sources claim

King Charles is looking to "hit the reset button" with his estranged son Prince Harry but won't be issuing an apology anytime soon, sources claim.

The monarch has a ﻿"strategic need to resolve the issue" of Prince Harry's detachment from the family, a former staffer says.

But if the Duke of Sussex is looking for an apology from his father, that won't be happening anytime soon.

Sources and friends of King Charles and Queen Camilla have told The Daily Beast﻿ neither side is expected to say sorry.

"It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that's far from the case," a friend of the King told the publication.

"[Charles] wouldn't expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won't be getting an apology either?"

During his promotional tour for the memoir Spare, Prince Harry told The Telegraph "what I'd really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife".

But that's unlikely to happen, the King's friend added.﻿

"Don't forget that Charles authorised Jonathan Dimbleby to write a book which attacked his parents, but ultimately they all basically forgot about it, chalked it down to experience and moved on. Charles wants to hit the reset button – but not at any price."

However, King Charles does have a strong reason to improve relations between himself and Prince Harry, and the wider royal family.

A former Buckingham Palace staffer said: "It's not sustainable for the King, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven't been pictured together in years.

"Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the Invictus Games.

Queen Camilla is expected to be "pivotal in all this," the source added.

"She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to. She is a pragmatist and I'm sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed."

But as for Prince William, the Prince of Wales has no wish to see his brother, sources told The Daily Beast.

Prince Harry was recently in London to attend the WellChild Awards one day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Courtiers are understood to have told Prince Harry he would be made welcome if he wished to visit his father at Balmoral but due to time restrictions, the duke did not take up the offer.

However, the friend of King Charles said it was "clearly a positive sign that things are moving in the right direction".