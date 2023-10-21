Paparazzi horror photos do not do me justice, insists Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is accustomed to ensuring she looks her best for the cameras on formal royal occasions. But even so, she feels she looks better when she is off duty and relaxing.

The 33-year-old said she is often told by people that she looks very different in real life to the “terrifyingly ugly photos” online of her leaving bars.

The Princess said she maintains an Instagram account to show people “the real me”, but was trying not to reveal too many glimpses of her family life.

Her admission comes after she was caught off-guard in various pictures in recent years, including on a night out at Kitts nightclub in Sloane Square, west London, in 2008, when she wore pink false eyelashes and a bright pink dress.

Such moments have led to the Duke and Duchess of York’s daughter being dubbed a “party princess”.

She has often hit the headlines in candid pictures taken during club nights, midnight mischief at Marlborough College, her gap year in Thailand and a hen party in Ibiza before her marriage to Jack Brooksbank, a businessman.

Gareth Cattermole Princess Eugenie attends Vogue World: London 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023, in London, England.

Discussing why she posts on social media, the Princess told the White Wine Question Time podcast: “I want people to know me because I think there has been so much misinformation and it’s so easy to judge something when you read it in the paper.

“Or, if you see a picture or a terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar ... The action shots that some people get [are] not the nicest of photos.

“I have people come up to me sometimes and say: ‘Oh, you are much better looking in real life.’ Is that a compliment? I don’t know.”

But she admitted that she finds posting on Instagram “the most stressful thing in the world”, a sign that she is a very modern royal.

“I get so nervous – before I post I have to text about five people asking them if it’s OK or if it’s got a spelling mistake,” she said.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York (right) and Princess Eugenie of York (centre) pose for a selfie as they attend a Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire on May 7, 2023 in Chalfont St Giles, England.

Recalling one incident, the mother of two added: “I wrote ‘your’ rather than ‘you’re’. Then I had lots of people go: ‘That’s not how you say it’ and I freaked out and it was just something so insignificant. Ever since then, I have been really particular about my spelling.”

She has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and regularly shares family pictures, as well as posts campaigning against modern slavery.

Last month, a year after Queen Elizabeth II died at 96, she shared a previously unseen picture of the two of them sitting together on a bench.

But she said: “I also don’t want to over-post my children, or my family life, or anything like that.

“I am constantly finding a balance. It is really thought out in terms of: ‘Should I do this? Should I not?’

“I do get nervous but I wanted people to see the real me and to know that I have a sense of humour and I take the mick out of stupid outfits we used to wear.”