Queen Camilla enjoys Kenyan shopping spree so much that she runs out of cash

Britain's Queen Camilla receives a painting of a donkey as a gift during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary on November 1, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Queen bought so many gifts at a donkey sanctuary in Nairobi that her aides ran out of cash.

Camilla indulged in a spot of Christmas shopping, snapping up a bag, a blanket, three bracelets, a pair of earrings and some cashew butter from the array of craft stalls at the site.

At the first stall, the 76-year-old admired a sisal basket bag, made by Grace Maina, for which a member of her team was able to produce 4,000 Kenyan shillings. “It’s beautiful!” she said. “I think I should buy one.”

But when it came to purchasing a blanket at the next stall, there was only enough cash to pay for half, and for the rest of the Queen’s shopping spree staff chased around behind her, taking stallholders’ bank details so they could pay them later.

The shortage of cash was only “temporary”, one staff member insisted, and Shininah Dajom, who sold Camilla a jar of cashew butter, did not mind being owed a debt of 3000 shillings by the royal visitor.

Pool/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Kenya for four days at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto, to celebrate the relationship between the two countries.

“What that means is that the money is in the bank, not in the hand,” she laughed. “Her Majesty’s credit is very good! Perhaps they should pay me £3000.”

As aides lugged her wares, the Queen said: “Beautiful things,” adding: “I’ve got a rather large haul.”

Sam Semat, who ran the jewellery stall, said afterwards that she had asked him what his goods were made from.

“She also asked what impact it would have on me if she buys. I told her it is good for employment,” he said. “She said she was doing her Christmas shopping.”

THREE Patrick Gower asks if it's time for New Zealand to rethink its ties to the monarchy.

The sanctuary is run by the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care for Animals (KSPCA), in partnership with the equine charity Brooke East Africa, of which the Queen is president.

On arrival, Camilla was introduced to the sanctuary’s rescue dog Sifu, who is nicknamed Her Royal Highness.

Emma Ngugi, the chairperson of KSPCA, said later: “I introduced my human colleague first, because it seems polite. Then I said to the Queen: ‘Protocol dictates that I also have to introduce you to Her Royal Highness, Queen of the KSPCA Sifu’. At that point Sifu obligingly presented for a tummy rub, and the Queen had a little cuddle.”

Pool/Getty Images Queen Camilla feeds a donkey during a visit to the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary on November 1, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.

In the centre’s veterinary clinic, the Queen met an ex-champion racehorse called Pardon Me Nicely and a donkey called Olekisasi. “He looks very happy – he has got a whole crate of carrots,” she said.

Before leaving, she was presented with a ceremonial red cloak by a group of Maasai women who wrapped it around her before appearing to take her by surprise when they corralled her into a dance.

At one point they paused before starting again, and the Queen looked mildly uncomfortable as she said: “What, more?”