'I'm not that old': School kid roasts Prince William, telling him he looks 57

Children have a knack for humbling anyone who gets in the firing line of their blunt observations, with one youngster bringing down the Crown Prince of England a notch or two.

During a tour of the north of Scotland, Prince William defended himself saying he was “not that old” after a child told him he looked 57, the Telegraph reported.

In truth, the father of three set himself up for the audacious guess when he was speaking to children at Burghead Primary School in Burghead, Moray.

He was answering questions from the students when one of the inquisitive youngsters asked how old he was.

Inviting honesty, William asked the youngster to have a guess, and they promptly answered that they thought the Prince of Wales was 57.

The 41-year-old Prince, feigning shock, said: “I'm not that old.”

Another student asked if he had brought any soldiers of the King's Guard with him.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales volunteered to time a bike race between some of the other children.