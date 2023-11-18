Sexiest bald man 2023: Prince William beats billionaires and Hollywood royalty to crown

Prince William has beaten billionaires and Hollywood megastars to be crowned the sexiest man alive, according to a new study.

A marketing agency conducted the study by examining how many searches the Royal had appeared in, alongside the worlds “shirtless” or “naked”.

Considered something of a heartthrob in his fuller-locked younger years, it seems the future king still has sex appeal, with 37,000 fans (roughly 9,500 more than Vin Diesel) worldwide scrolling for ‘shirtless’ images of the British royal.

The Reboot agency carefully examined golden ratio facial proximity, shiny head factor, voice attractiveness, height, and global search interest, to produce a whole new ranking of the world’s sexiest bald men – all backed by “science”.

William topped the list with a 9.88, dethroning last year’s winner Vin Diesel, pushing him down to second place with a final score of 8.8/10. But the actor scored well across all index factors, cementing his sex appeal as a follically challenged man.

Diesel’s bald head ranked number one for shine factor out of all the celebrities compared, with a score of 74%. His deep voice also scored a pretty decent 8.83 out of ten for attractiveness.

Getty Last year’s winner, Vin Diesel (right) with 2023 top 6 pick, Dwayne Johnson (left)

The eternally popular Jason Statham's lack of hair still isn't putting off fans, with the British actor featured third on the list and scoring a total of 8.51/10. When it comes to the golden ratio, Statham landed the top facial symmetry score (79%) on the list. He also features in around 26,000 global topless searches annually, and has an apparently appealing cranial shine factor score of 73%.

Hollywood icon and Glamour magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive 2023’, Samuel L. Jackson came fourth. At 74-years-young, Jackson seems to be ageing like fine wine, landing an impressive golden ratio score of 73%. His instantly recognisable deep voice gives him a 7.36 for vocal attractiveness, earning him an overall sexiness score of 7.31/10.

Money talks, which is why Amazon chief Jeff Bezos came fifth, his immense net worth of US$168billion pumping up his score. Despite being the shortest on the list at 167.6cm, Bezos makes up for it in public interest, with over 52,000 people around the globe this year have been surprisingly curious in their search for ‘shirtless’ and ‘naked’ pictures of the billionaire tech guru.

In sixth place, and keeping true bald icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson out of the top five, came ex-basketball player, Michael Jordan – making him officially the sexiest bald sports star of 2023.

With a height of 195cm and the highest net worth of sports stars on the list, at US$2.6billion, it comes as no surprise that Jordan, in all his bald glory, is seen as seductive, the study authors claim.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Short king Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez at F1 Grand Prix of Miami in May 2023

The top ten men and their respective scores out of 10: