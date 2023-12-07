Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein dies suddenly aged 51: 'God grant him eternal rest'

The country of Liechtenstein has suddenly plunged into two days of official mourning following the 'unexpected' death of a senior royal.

After Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein died on December 5 aged 51, the government of Liechtenstein has ordered two days of national mourning.

After consultation with the Princely House, all public buildings in the principality will fly Liechtenstein's national colours and the colours of the house. According to Royal Central, private dwellings have also been asked to mourn the royal this way.

The youngest son of the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II, Constantin died suddenly on Tuesday according to a statement from the Princely House.

"The Princely House regrets to announce that Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on Dec 5, 2023," it read.

"Prince Constantin was the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II. He leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, née Countess Kálnoky of Kőröspatak, and his children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt.

"Prince Constantin was chairman of the supervisory board of Liechtenstein Group AG and a member of Board of Directors of Liechtenstein Group Holding AG."

The Liechtenstein Group also shared a statement following Constantin's death.﻿

"His death comes as a terrible shock to all those who knew him,and the Liechtenstein Group is in deep mourning," the statement read.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his widow Princess Marie von und zu Liechtenstein, and their children Moritz, Georgina, and Benedikt."

No cause of death was given.

Constantin met wife Marie Kálnoky de Kőröspatak in the 1990s and the couple wed in a civil ceremony in May 1999, followed by a religious ceremony in July that year.

Their first child, Prince Moritz Emanuel Maria of Liechtenstein, was born in 2003, followed by Princess Georgina 'Gina' Maximiliana Tatiana Maria of Liechtenstein, in 2005.

They rounded out their family of five in 2008, when their third and last child Prince Benedikt Ferdinand Hubertus Maria of Liechtenstein was born.

The prince's wife and children have not yet commented on his sudden passing.

Constantin was seventh in line to the Liechtensteiner throne when he passed, behind his brothers Hereditary Prince Alois and Prince Maximillian, and their respective children.

Getty Images Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie-Aglae of Liechtenstein, Constantin's parents.

Liechtenstein is a small principality located between Austria and Switzerland and has a population of just under 40,000 people.

Senior figures in the community have paid tribute to the late prince, honouring him with a minute's silence at the state parliament on Wednesday.

Apostolic Administrator Benno Elbs then offered his condolences to the royal family, voicing his "sadness" at Constantin's passing.

"I wish Prince Hans-Adam II, Princess Marie, the children and everyone who mourns the deceased a lot of strength and comfort," he said via Vaterland, the largest daily newspaper in Liechtenstein.

"You may feel supported by the many people who are praying for the deceased throughout the principality. God grant Prince Constantin eternal rest."

This article first appeared on Nine Honey and was republished with permission.