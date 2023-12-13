Why the King’s new doctor is a controversial choice

Henry VIII is famous for having six wives – but what’s lesser known about him are the various medical ailments that led him to conjure up his own ‘cures’ administered by his team of doctors. One, for example, was a topical treatment which contained apples, linseed, and a freshly laid egg, for a jousting injury sustained in his leg in 1536. Meanwhile, a century later, Charles II’s doctor was said to have conjured up a potential cure for the plague, made of dried toad.

The history of royals and their doctors is a fascinating one, and this month our new King made headlines of his own when it was reported that he had appointed Dr Michael Dixon, a GP with an interest in alternative medicine, as the head of the Royal Medical Household.

The Royals have their own team of medics who are on call 24 hours a day, attend Royal births and deaths, and oversee the family’s medical needs. Dixon’s predecessor was Sir Huw Thomas, a professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London, who was the late Queen’s personal physician, and part of the team looking after the Princess of Wales when she gave birth to her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

“The nature of the work is interesting because you see how a whole different organisation, the Royal Household, operates,” says Prof Thomas of the role. “You very much become part of that organisation and become the personal doctor to the principal people in it, who are patients – just like other patients.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Royals have their own team of medics who are on call 24 hours a day, attend Royal births and deaths, and oversee the family’s medical needs.

Dixon, meanwhile, put it thus: “I have a team of doctors who cover the different Royal Households and also a team of specialists and am responsible really for looking after the Royal family. I mean, clearly, there are some elderly patients on our books, so it does probably take a day or two a week.”

A 71-year-old GP who read psychology and philosophy at the University of Oxford before studying medicine at Guy’s Hospital, Dixon has worked in general practice since 1984. He still sees patients two days a week at his surgery in Devon, and is married to Joanna, a professional artist. The couple have three grown-up children, two of whom are also GPs. Plus he is the chair of The College of Medicine, an organisation that promotes complementary medicine.

And it’s his interest in complementary medicine that has caused a flurry of criticism this week, with some claiming the King has appointed a ‘homeopath’ as head of the Royal Medical Household.

That doesn’t seem entirely fair. A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told The Telegraph that while Dixon has been appointed to this role, he is not the King’s physician. “Dr Dixon receives an honorarium to cover travel and expenses,” they added. “This is paid from The King’s private income, not from public money.”

Moreover, of the news of Dixon’s appointment, the spokesperson said: “There is nothing secret about his appointment; it is not necessarily the case that such appointments are announced publicly.

“Dr Dixon is a practising GP; a Fellow of the Royal College of GPs; a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians; former Chair of NHS Alliance; former Co-Chair of the National Social Prescribing Network; former NHS England National Clinical Champion for Social Prescribing and the Chair of the College of Medicine. He also has an OBE for Services to Primary Care.

“Dr Dixon is not a homeopathic doctor. His position is that complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence-based.”

This appointment isn’t a complete surprise given King Charles’s long and well-documented interest in complementary health. He was an early advocate of organic food, first singing its praises in the 1980s. And not long before being crowned, he said, “One of the reasons I went organic 40 years ago was because I felt there was an overuse of antibiotics. And I felt that if you overdo it, you end up with resistance. Anyway, that’s what happened. I was told I was a complete idiot for even suggesting going organic.”

As for his health interests, the King told The World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2005 that doctors should consider using treatments like acupuncture, which is derived from ancient Chinese medicine, and advocated a ‘whole body’ approach to healthcare. He has also praised homeopathy and ‘social prescribing’.

Of Dixon, King Charles told an audience, in 2019: “I dread to think how long it is since I’ve know [Michael], but I have nothing but the greatest admiration for everything he has managed to do over all these years and the success he’s achieved through his constant travelling up and down from Devon in the train.”

So what do his GP peers think? Sir Anthony Herbert Everington, known as Sam Everington, is a GP in Tower Hamlets and has known Dixon for many years.

“Mike has been an absolute pioneer of social prescribing,” Everington says, of the treatment, which aims to help patients improve their mental and physical health by connecting them to activities and groups in their local community. It was introduced onto the NHS in 2019 thanks largely to Dixon, who argued it could help with over-medicalisation and soaring health costs.

“Social prescribing connects people to their communities, and nature, which we know is important for their physical and mental health,” says Everington. “It’s also about helping people into employment, which we know makes them healthier, and into education and onto courses. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, as has Mike, which is how we met. We’re both GPs with similar interests and beliefs.

“What I learnt as a GP is that these things can go hand in hand with traditional medicine. The clue is in the name; it’s complementary. Lots of doctors are just trained in traditional medicine, and will focus on that. My consultations are about my patients’ diets, their personal circumstances, and what they want to improve in their life.”

He adds: “There’s some very good evidence that things like volunteering in your local community or getting out in nature can help your mental health. Not everything needs to be solved by more medicine. In my 40 years as a GP, I’ve never known the NHS to be so highly challenged, and we know that using social prescribing can be key. Mike’s key moment was when he persuaded NHS England to put social prescribing into every GP practice, and we’re now leading the world on this. Don’t get me wrong though, modern medicine is absolutely fantastic.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Telegraph that the King has previously said that complementary therapies aren’t about rejecting conventional medicines in favour of other treatments: “The term ‘complementary’ medicine means precisely what it says,” said King Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales.

“King Charles has been ahead of his time on so many things,” says Everington. “Whether it’s organic food, or the environment, I think we’re lucky to have a King who is so forward-thinking.”

As for Dixon, he says: “If he wasn’t in Devon, I’d want him to be my GP. He’s the epitome of that family doctor we all want.”