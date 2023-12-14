Prince Harry and Meghan’s foundation suffers $18m drop in donations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation has brought in US$11 million (NZ$18m) less in annual donations compared with its first year, its annual financial report shows.

The Archewell Foundation brought in US$2m (NZ$3.3m) in contributions and grants in 2022, with US$1m (NZ$1.6m) each from two anonymous individuals.

The Foundation recorded a loss of US$674,485 for last year because revenue was US$2m (NZ$3.3m) but costs were US$2.67m (NZ$4.38m). The year before, Archewell brought in US$13m (NZ$21.3m) and spent US$3m (NZ$4.9m) in charitable grants.

It has given out US$1,252,895 (NZ$2.06m) in donations, highlighting 38 causes, 19 of which have received financial support. They range in topic from racial bias in the American judiciary system to online misinformation.

The largest grant was made to Georgetown, the US university. It received US$200,000 (NZ$328k) for a project to help “educate” judges, medical students, teachers and police on how they can overcome their harmful biases against black women.

‘Not unusual’

A spokesperson said it was “not unusual” for high-profile foundations to receive an influx of funding in the first year. It was “fiscally responsible not to continue to raise large sums of money with millions still in reserve”, they added.

It is understood that the Foundation’s team and scope has grown since the first year, requiring more expenditure on staff and events.

Seth Wenig/AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters on July 18, 2022.

The annual tax report, filed with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and made public today, gave a detailed breakdown of incoming and outgoings at the non-profit organisation.

It paid US$640,411 (NZ$1.05m) in salaries, US$57,277 (NZ$94k) in office expenses and US$34,475 (NZ$56,600) in travel. Event costs totalled US$25,087 (NZ$41k).

By the end of the financial year, Archewell had US$8.3m (NZ$13.6m) in savings and temporary cash investments.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, listed as directors, are registered as performing an average of one hour of work per week.

James Holt, executive director, Shauna Nep, co-executive director, and senior strategic adviser Michael Dale Stein – also named as the “highest compensated employee” – work 40 hours and receive US$227,405 (NZ$373k), US$92,994 (NZ$153k) and US$140,116 (NZ$230k) respectively.

In a break-down of grants given out by Archewell, two have been made to “Europe”, both relating to battling misinformation: one of US$68,895 (NZ$113k) and US$50,000 (NZ$82k).

Archewell is working with the Georgetown Center on Gender Justice and Opportunity to train American judges in how to rethink “harmful gender stereotypes, especially those affecting black women and girls”.

Next year, the training programme will roll out across the US to further help “medical students and professionals, law enforcement and educators”.

Another US$165,000 (NZ$271k) was given to help to build a new playground in Uvalde, Texas, following a school shooting, in partnership with a charity called KABOOM!

Some US$125,000 (NZ$205k) was sent to the NAACP, the racial justice organisation which gave the Sussexes a civil rights award in 2022, for its empowerment programmes.

Jordan Strauss Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Variety's Power of Women on November 16, 2023.

In a link to Sussex’s life in Britain, US$50,000 (NZ$82k) was given to Wellbeing International “to improve canine welfare”. The charity has links to the Mayhew in London, an animal welfare charity where the Duchess held a three-year patronage.

A separate report highlighting the impact the foundation is having on the causes it supports, referred to as the Impact Report, has also been released alongside a professional one-minute-long video showing the Duke and Duchess meeting delighted members of the public throughout the year.

Social media users noted that the video, which features the Archewell team appearing to pack items at a baby bank, came shortly after Kensington Palace released a video of the Princess of Wales and her three children volunteering at a baby bank.

Other Archewell projects focus on supporting refugee women and families, with a version of the Grenfell Tower Hubb Community Kitchen, and hosting a parents’ summit and insight sessions about the harm caused by social media.

An unaudited figure for 2023, seen by The Telegraph, suggests the foundation’s revenue rose again to US$5m (NZ$8.2m) in its third year, giving out another US$1.2m (NZ$1.97m) in grants to leave total savings of US$11.2m (NZ$18.38m).

The figures will be confirmed in the 2023 Form 990, a US internal revenue service form due to be published in a year’s time.

A spokesperson said it expected grants to “level out” at around US$1.2m (NZ$1.97m) in the coming years.

Outlining its mission, the Impact Report says: “At the Archewell Foundation, we believe in striving for greater interconnectedness and its ability to transcend division.

“We believe in the pursuit of finding purpose, belonging, and joy, and are dedicated to helping as many people as possible to achieve it.”

It adds: “We are committed to a simple but profound mission – to show up and do good.”

Archewell’s work has been grouped into three themes this year: “Uplifting Communities”, “Building a Better Online World” and “Restoring Trust in Information”.