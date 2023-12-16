Prince Harry ‘on mission to destroy monarchy’, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan accused the Duke of Sussex of wanting to bring down the monarchy on Friday and said he “wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped him around his California-tanned face”.

The former editor of the Daily Mirror made the comments after Prince Harry called on the Metropolitan Police to investigate Mirror Group Newspapers following the ruling of a High Court judge that he had been a victim of phone hacking.

On Friday, Justice Fancourt said the practice was “widespread and habitual” at the publisher’s three titles from 1998 and remained “extensive” from 2006 until 2011, “even to some extent during the Leveson Inquiry”.

The Duke hailed himself as a “dragon slayer” after securing a partial victory in his claim against MGN and vowed to continue his crusade against the tabloid press.

In a lengthy statement, read outside the court by his barrister, David Sherborne, he singled out Morgan, editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, saying: “The court has found that Mirror Group’s principle board directors, their legal department, senior executives, and editors, such as Piers Morgan, clearly knew about or were involved in these illegal activities

“Between them, they even went as far as lying under oath to Parliament, during the Leveson Inquiry, to the stock exchange, and to us all ever since.”

Yui Mok Former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan speaks to the media on December 15, 2023.

In retaliation, Morgan said the Duke had ”repeatedly trashed his family in public for hundreds of millions of dollars”.

He added: “Prince Harry’s outrage at media intrusion into the private lives of the Royal family is only matched by his own ruthless, greedy, and hypocritical enthusiasm for doing it himself.

“He demands accountability for the press but refuses to accept any for himself for smearing the Royal family, his own family, as a bunch of callous racists without producing a shred of proof to support those disgraceful claims.

“He also says he’s on a mission to reform the media, when it’s become clear his real mission, along with his wife, is to destroy the British monarchy.”

Yui Mok Former Mirror editor Piers Morgan spoke with media outside his home in west London, on December 15, 2023.

Scotland Yard has not ruled out a criminal inquiry. In a statement released on Friday night, it said: “We will carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court. There is no ongoing investigation.”

Prince Harry sued MGN over 148 articles he alleged had been obtained illegally, revealing when he gave evidence in June that he was motivated by a desire to protect his wife, Meghan.

The judge found that 15 of 33 articles selected for examination at trial were the product of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering.

But he warned that Harry’s “tendency to assume” that all stories written about him were obtained illegally was misplaced.

He concluded that two MGN directors, Sly Bailey, chief executive, and Paul Vickers, group legal director, knew about hacking but “turned a blind eye” and did not inform the board.

Jordan Pettitt Lawyer Barrister David Sherborne, centre, reads a statement on behalf of Britain's Prince Harry after he was awarded £140,600 after bringing a phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) on December 15, 2023.

Instead of properly investigating, he said “it was concealed from the board, from Parliament in 2007 and 2011, from the Leveson Inquiry, from shareholders, and from the public for years.”

The judge found “compelling evidence” that the editors of each Mirror newspaper “knew very well” that phone hacking was being used and were “happy to take the benefits of it.”

Only one of the stories for which the Duke claimed a victory was published at the Daily Mirror during Morgan’s tenure, a 2002 article headlined: “Harry’s cocaine ecstasy and GHB parties.”

Kin Cheung/AP Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, on June 7, 2023.

Morgan said he had “zero knowledge” about how it was obtained and reiterated his claim that he had never hacked a phone nor told anyone else to do so.

Following the ruling, an MGN spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.

“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation.”