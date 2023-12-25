Beaming Princess Charlotte poses with Princes George and Louis in enchanting Christmas Day photo

Princess Charlotte, eight, beams and puts her arms around her brothers for the Christmas snap

The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated Christmas by releasing a new photograph of their three children, arms around each other in a picture of family joy.

Princess Charlotte, eight, beams for the camera and puts her arms around her brothers.

Prince George, the tallest at age ten, looks confidently into the camera, while five-year-old Prince Louis leans in to his big sister.

The children are sitting on a long antique chair, not unlike a garden bench in appearance, for the black and white photograph, in which they are dressed casually in coordinated white shirts.

The two older children wear jeans, while Prince Louis has a pair of smart shorts. Charlotte and Louis have matching slip-on trainers, while George follows in the footsteps of his father’s suede lace-up shoes.

The image is the second to be released from a series taken by photographer Josh Shinner. The first was used on the Wales’ Christmas card, and featured all five of the family.

Shinner, best known for his work with celebrities and fashion magazines, has spoken of how he prides himself on helping his subjects to relax, with this among the most informal and happy images of the Royal family to date.

The set is a new photographic direction for the family, who have tended to favour outdoor countryside photoshoots in colour for their Christmas card.

They have created their own tradition of releasing pictures of the children taken by the Princess of Wales.

This picture, in black and white, is reminiscent of images of the young Prince William and Prince Harry as boys, with their late mother and father.

It was the first royal assignment for Shinner, a Yorkshire-born photographer now based in London who has taken portraits of actors, singers and models for Vogue, Esquire, the FT, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

The first image inspired royal-watchers to remark on how the children have grown this year, with Princess Charlotte transformed from little girl to smart schoolgirl.

Prince George wears a Ralph Lauren shirt, a brand favoured by his late grandmother Diana.

The photographs were taken in Windsor, where the family live in Adelaide Cottage.

“I’ve always loved portraiture and the people I most enjoy photographing are those that take some warming up,” Shinner said in a Harper’s Bazaar interview this year.

“Maybe they’re nervous or they don’t want to be there, or perhaps they find having their picture taken as pleasant as going to the dentist, but I love trying to make those people feel at ease and chatting to them – normally about anything other than the shot we’re about to take – then making them comfortable enough to take a good picture.”

The Wales family will today join the wider Royal family at Sandringham, for their traditional Christmas outing to church.