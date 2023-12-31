How the royal families celebrate New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve is a time when millions around the globe celebrate as they say goodbye to the past and welcome a fresh start.

But how we party is what sets us apart, especially when it comes to royalty.

Here's how some of the royals will mark the New Year.

The British royal family

Per tradition, the royals spend Christmas at Sandringham House at Norfolk, hosted by King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace/Getty Images One thing is certain; the King plans to uphold the traditions set in place by his mother.﻿ In years gone by, ﻿the Queen remained at Sandringham until February 6, until the anniversary of her father's death.

But it's unclear if they will remain at the Norfolk estate to welcome in the new year, or if they will go their separate ways.

But in 2021, Her Majesty was at Windsor Castle for both Christmas and New Year due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Catherine, and their three children, may choose to stay at Sandringham or return to either of their country homes: Anmer Hall nearby or Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

In 2019, Zara and Mike Tindall celebrated the start of the new decade at a lavish party on Sydney Harbour Bridge with actress Rebel Wilson.

The movie star posted several photos of the bash to her official instagram account.

It looked as though their party was held inside one of the multi-million dollar apartments at Circular Quay, which boast sweeping views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to either attend or host a party in their neighbourhood of Montecito.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan, who live in California with their two children, they are expected to either attend or host a party in their neighbourhood of Montecito, where a number of celebrities live.

However, considering they have two young children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might choose to have a quiet New Year's night.

The Danish royals

The European royal family who take the cake for their New Year's Eve celebrations would, without a doubt, be the Danish royal family.

Keld Navntoft, Tivoli/Instagram Crown Prince Frederik with Crown Princess Mary, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine celebrate New Years with 3 major receptions held in Copenhagen.

They mark New Year's in style with not one but three major receptions held in Copenhagen.

The New Year's banquet and levees are considered to be three of the most important events on the Danish royal calendar.

It begins with the New Year's banquet hosted by Queen Margrethe II for the government, members of parliament and those associated with the Royal Court on January 1 at Amalienborg Palace.

The banquet is followed by two other receptions, called levees, held in the following days featuring guests from the Supreme Court, the Diplomatic Corps, royal guards, Defence personnel and representatives from organisations and charities connected to the royal family.

Ida Marie Odgaard The Danish monarch, Queen Margrethe II, will deliver her annual New Year's Address as usual on December 31.

The dress code calls for tiaras, grand jewels, evening gowns and royal insignia, and over the years Crown Princess Mary has stepped out in a number of iconic looks.﻿

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.