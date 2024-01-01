Why Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark won't have a coronation like King Charles

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has announced that she plans to abdicate after 52 years and hand over the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The move means that the beloved Australian-born Crown Princess Mary will become Australia's first ever monarch as she takes on the position of Queen Consort alongside her husband.

Margarethe announced that she will abdicate on January 14, meaning that in just over two weeks, Princess Mary will become Queen of Denmark.

But unlike King Charles and Camilla, the future King Frederik and Queen Mary will not have a coronation.

﻿Things are done a little differently in Denmark, even though it, like Britain, is a constitutional monarchy – meaning that while the Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament.

The House of Windsor and the House of Glücksburg are close, with Queen Margrethe a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

Margrethe's great-great-grandfather was Christian IX. His daughter, Alexandra, married Edward VII, King Charles III's great-great-grandfather.

When Margrethe, who will be 83 in April, acceded the throne upon the death of her father King Frederik IX, there was little fanfare.

Instead of a coronation, there was a proclamation.

When her father died on January 14, 1972, she immediately became Queen of Denmark and the head of the House of Glücksborg – the family that has occupied the Danish throne for nearly 160 years.

The dynasty itself has been in power for more than 1000 years, making it Europe's oldest royal family.

On January 15, the day after her father's death, Margrethe was proclaimed Queen of Denmark.

She stepped out onto the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen in front of thousands of people gathered below.

Margrethe was accompanied by then Prime Minister Jens Otto Krag who ﻿turned three directions individually and proclaimed three times: "King Frederik IX is dead. Long live Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II."﻿

The crowd responded with a nine-hurrah salute.﻿

The Queen, then 31, then gave a speech where she asked God to help her with her new duties and expressed her sadness at the loss of her father.

"My beloved father, our King, is dead, and a great sorrow has befallen us all. But the greatest grief is for my mother".﻿﻿

Queen Margrethe had also chosen her royal motto which she read out on the balcony: "God's help, the love of The People, Denmark's strength".

She was then joined on the balcony by her husband Prince Henrik – who was never crowned alongside his wife (his gripe at never being made 'equal' to his wife meant he refused to be buried with the other royals in Roskilde Cathedral, instead choosing the gardens of Fredensborg Palace).

Queen Margarethe's proclamation was a sombre occasion with her dressed head to toe in black mourning.﻿

That same day, she presided over her first State Council meeting as monarch.

The Queen and Prince Henrik then returned to Amalienborg Palace, their official residence in the capital, where they made a second balcony appearance and were joined by their two sons, Crown Prince Frederik, then three, and Prince Joachim, two.﻿

﻿Overall the day was a solemn one.

The Danish royal family scrapped its elaborate coronations in the 1800s in favour of a simple proclamation.

In essence, the act is simply one monarch accepting their new duties while also mourning the loss of the previous sovereign.

While Prince Frederik and Princess Mary's ascension to the throne will not be such a sombre occasion, it is still expected to be a similar process in terms of fanfare.

For the occasion, ﻿Prince Frederik and Princess Mary will be joined by Denmark's Prime Minister at Christiansborg, a building that has an 800-year-long history as Denmark's centre of power.

It is used by the monarch for official events such as gala banquets and public audiences.﻿

The new King and Queen are then likely to face their subjects from the balcony of Amalienborg, just like Margrethe did, with their four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Some form of celebration will likely follow – such as a gala banquet or ball – as the Danes love the pomp and ceremony that comes with their royal family.

Mary's down-to-earth nature has endeared ﻿her to the Danes ever since she married the country's Crown Prince in 2004.

In 2022, to mark her 50th birthday, Crown Princess Mary's long-time dressmaker Jesper Høvring told 9Honey: "I think they love that she really is an ordinary girl, she's not born royal. She just transcends this kindness, she has a beautiful, smiley, kind nature".

Crown Princess Mary remains hugely popular in her adopted homeland as does the monarchy as a whole.

A 2020 Gallup poll found 84% of the country supports the monarchy and more recently, snap polls published in local media show love for the Queen and the royal family is strong even in the face of its recent title scandal.

In September 2022, Queen Margrethe stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their prince and princess titles, a decision she said was done as "a necessary safeguard for the future of the monarchy".

The four children of Prince Joachim are now styled as His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat, losing their His/Her Royal Highness privileges.

Crown Princess Mary was the first senior royal to publicly support the move, showing her allegiance with the Crown.

"Change can be difficult and can really hurt," she said.

"But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one," adding that she and Crown Prince Frederik would "look at our own children's titles when the time comes".﻿

Although Queen Margrethe later issued an apology for causing her family any distress, admitting she "underestimated" how much they would "feel affected", she remained committed to her decision.

The drama ruffled a few feathers in Denmark's small aristocratic circles but largely, support for the royals remained firm.

"What the Queen is doing is very popular," Ulla Terkelsen, chief international correspondent of TV2 Denmark, said as reported in The Times.

"She is keeping the aura and the magic of the royal family – the big parties and the horses and all that – but she is also saying that she understands the spirit of the time and the need to get rid of unnecessary titles."

