A year on from Spare, did Prince Harry get the comeback he wanted?

Did you know, prior to January 2023, that you could treat a frostbitten penis with Elizabeth Ardern cream? A year on from the release of Prince Harry’s Spare, maybe we ended up knowing more about him than we needed.

The Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, released a year ago on January 11, was promised to be a “first hand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful” from the Prince himself, ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR. Moehringer.

In the run-up to the release, Prince Harry sat down for “tell-all” interviews, excerpts from the memoir were leaked after copies went on sale in Spain early, and the royal family stayed mostly mum on the rumour mill.

Leaked excerpts included allegations the prince had been physically assaulted by his brother William, how he lost his virginity (in a field behind a pub), and his cocaine and cannabis use as a teen.

The prince’s popularity hit an all-time low as a result, with 64% of Britons holding a negative view of the Duke of Sussex. By the fourth quarter of 2023, that figure dropped to 49% – placing the prince as the third most disliked royal in front of Meghan and Prince Andrew.

Then, more scandals and headlines upon the memoir’s release day: Kate had made Meghan cry in the lead up to the Sussexes' wedding, King Charles’ jealousy over his sons’ popularity, and the prince’s frostbitten penis, among other controversies.

Kin Cheung/AP A year on from the release of Prince Harry’s Spare, maybe we ended up knowing more about him than we needed.

The book sold over 3.2 million copies worldwide in its first week, according to AP, and topped Amazon’s best-selling titles of 2023, eclipsing the star power of Britney Spears’ equally explosive memoir The Woman in Me.

Reviewers were torn over the memoir, described by The New York Times as “at once emotional and embittered, the royal memoir is mired in a paradox: drawing endless attention in an effort to renounce fame”, while The Guardian opted for a headline calling on Prince Harry to “dry your eyes, mate”.

And the Harry and Meghan headlines never stopped: King Charles’ coronation occurred in May, following weeks of speculation about whether Harry would attend. He did, without Meghan, and hidden by Princess Anne’s hat.

That same month, the couple were involved in what Prince Harry’s spokesperson described as a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” – before later reports painted a murkier version of events.

The couple’s cab driver at the time, Sukhcharn Singh, told The Washington Post he “never felt like [he] was in danger,” while a member of the New York Police Department described the situation as “challenging”. Even New York major Eric Adams weighed in, saying he found the two-hour timestamp of the chase “hard to believe”.

A month later, news of the couple’s NZ$32m podcast deal with Spotify being dumped after one season broke, with an executive for the streamer labelling the Sussexes’ as “f...... grifters”.

Matt Dunham/Getty Images Spare sold over 3.2 million copies worldwide in its first week, according to AP, but the Harry and Meghan headlines didn’t stop there.

In November, British journalist Omid Scobie (who had help in crafting the 2020 biography Finding Freedom from the Duchess of Sussex) released the royal exposé Endgame, accused of taking a sympathetic view towards Harry and Meghan.

A Dutch translation of the book was quickly pulled from shelves following its release as that particular edition had kept a serious detail omitted from final copies: the identities of the “racist royals” first mentioned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their 2021 Oprah interview.

Scobie’s Dutch translation claimed King Charles and the Princess of Wales were the royals who had raised “concerns” over the skin colour of Prince Archie, Harry and Meghan’s son. Middleton was also described as a “cold” person who “shudders” at any mention of Meghan’s name.

The revelation was highly controversial, and neither Harry nor Meghan commented on the claims.

Meanwhile, Meghan had reportedly been looking for new business ventures – she signed with Hollywood talent agency WME in what was billed as a weeks-in-the-making rebrand, which was never revealed to the public.

Pool/Getty Images By December, the couple’s annual financial report for their not-for-profit foundation, Archewell, showed the organisation brought NZ$18m less in annual donations compared with its first year.

By December, the couple’s annual financial report for their not-for-profit foundation, Archewell, showed the organisation brought NZ$18m less in annual donations compared with its first year.

In the juggernaut year since the release of Spare, Prince Harry’s goal to reshape the public’s view of his life and marriage may have only left the royal and his wife feeling more misunderstood.

Looking towards the couple’s future, Joe Little, editor of the monthly royal magazine Majesty, told The Guardian he predicted no royal revelations from the Sussexes in 2024, saying “they’ve done a huge amount of damage to the institution as a whole, intentionally or unintentionally, in the past few years.”

“I don’t think Spare has presented Harry in the best light. I think perhaps scores had to be settled, but at what cost? But you just have to draw a line and move on. Perhaps he feels that he’s said all that needs to be said,” he told the outlet.

The Sussexes’ are expected to spend the year focusing on charity engagements, the annual Invictus Games, and adapting the romance novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix, as a part of their NZ$175 million deal with the streamer.

Martin Meissner/AP The Sussexes are expected to spend the year focusing on charity engagements, the annual Invictus Games, and adapting the romance novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix, as a part of their NZ$175 million deal with the streamer.

This November, Markle will meet her estranged half-sister Samantha, who brought a defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex in 2022, in a federal Florida courthouse. However, the case could still be tossed or settled before the court date.

The couple’s brand still needs recovery, but following the events of 2023, the Duke and Duchess may opt for a different approach to the media and public to resell their image, if at all – as Prince Harry himself said in Spare, identity is an ever-changing experience.

“It occurred to me then that identity is a hierarchy. We are primarily one thing, and then we're primarily another, and then another, and so on, until death – in succession,” he wrote.

“Each new identity assumes the throne of Self, but takes us further from our original self, perhaps our core self – the child.”