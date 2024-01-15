King Frederik brushes away tear as he’s proclaimed Denmark’s new monarch

Moments after the abdication of his mother, Margrethe II, King Frederik appeared on the balcony as his ascension to the throne was proclaimed by Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister.

Denmark’s new king, Frederik X, brushed away a tear as he was proclaimed the new monarch from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Moments after the abdication of his mother, Margrethe II, King Frederik appeared on the balcony as his ascension to the throne was proclaimed by Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister. As per tradition, Frederiksen read out the royal proclamation three times.

As many as a hundred thousand Danes had gathered around Christiansborg, with confetti released amid thunderous cheers when Frederik addressed the nation for the first time as their new king.

“My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow,” Frederik, a former Frogman (Danish Navy Seal), told the cheering crowds, dressed in a ceremonial military uniform and medals. At one point, the visibly emotional monarch appeared to wipe away a tear.

“It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter,” he added.

There was another great cheer from the crowd as Frederik kissed his Australian-born wife and new queen, Mary, a former advertising executive who first met Frederik at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Queen Margrethe shocked Denmark when she announced she would abdicate the throne in a New Year’s Eve address, making her the first Danish monarch to relinquish the throne of her own free will in some 900 years. Even her own family were only informed three days prior to the announcement.

Danes had gathered in Copenhagen from across the country, joined by some Australian well-wishers of Mary in the crowd who had flown across the world for the special occasion.

While spirits were high, it was a fairly low-key accession to the throne in comparison to the Coronation of Charles III, with no crown or sceptre in sight. Denmark’s royal family prides itself on being close to the people and adopting a more understated approach to royal events.

The King of Denmark is fondly known in the country by his nickname “Pingu” which stems from his Frogman days. During a training incident, his wetsuit was flooded with water, and he was forced to waddle like a penguin.

Frederiksen said in her royal proclamation from the balcony: “Today is Sunday 14 January 2024. Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II has abdicated. On behalf of the Kingdom, I want to say a heartfelt and devoted thank you to Queen Margrethe.

“Thank you for taking up the legacy, the duty and the responsibility. Thank you for connecting us to the past and preparing us for the future.”