Late Queen's funeral rehearsal was 'comedy of errors' as a band went missing and guards lost timing

The only rehearsal for Elizabeth II’s funeral was a “comedy of errors” in which a band went missing, the buses did not turn up, and a Gentleman at Arms was nearly crushed after turning the wrong way at Marble Arch, it has emerged.

A behind-the-scenes account of the late Queen’s funeral rehearsal, in which the entire procession was run through in the early hours of September 15, 2022, reveals the many glitches organisers had to overcome.

“It was a comedy of errors,” says Garrison Sergeant Major “Vern” Stokes, the man responsible for the military and ceremonial aspects of the state funeral. “Everything that could go wrong did go wrong.”

A new biography of Charles III, which details the late Queen’s final days and funeral, also reveals the flurry of activity required to bring the key military personnel back to Britain in time for the funeral. The Queen’s Company Grenadier Guards were on patrol in Iraq, the State Trumpeters were on a plane to Canada and one Life Guard’s officer was on his honeymoon.

Brigadier James Stopford, a member of the sovereign’s ceremonial bodyguard, was in Corfu delivering a father-of-the-bride speech at his daughter’s wedding when he received a text message saying: “You are commanded to return to the United Kingdom immediately to attend to your duties for Her Late Majesty’s funeral.”

Author Robert Hardman wrote: “It was a minor miracle there were no major glitches on the funeral day itself.”

In interviews with palace staff, those involved in funeral and coronation planning and even the Princess Royal herself, the book includes the unexpected moments behind a spectacle not seen in Britain for 70 years.

There were the light-hearted – Garrison Sergeant Major “Vern” Stokes’ frustration at officers who seemed more keen to catch up with their friends than pay attention – and the potentially disastrous.

With time for only one full rehearsal, organisers found that the carefully calculated parade times had failed to take into account the different length and speed of steps required by a Guardsman and a Royal Navy recruit carrying a two-ton gun carriage, meaning the front of the parade “ended up parting company with the coffin”, Hardman wrote.

The whole parade was “out of step from the start” after the bagpipes pre-empted the first command. One band had been led to the wrong start point. And one Gentlemen at Arms was nearly crushed between the gun carriage and Wellington Arch after going the wrong way.

The main parties taking part had already been tracked down from across the globe to return to the UK. The bearer party of eight, drawn from Queen’s Company Grenadier Guards, had been on patrol with Kurdish trainees in Iraq while the state trumpeters were doing on tour in Canada.

The Band of the Irish Guards had been on tour in the Netherlands.

Among other minor hiccups were the arrangements to keep the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence fed and hydrated during the long drive from Balmoral to Edinburgh with the late Queen’s coffin in front of the world’s cameras.

“We took a couple of bottles of water with us and something to nibble on because it was quite a longish trip,” the Princess said.

“But, to be honest, we could only have taken a drink from a bottle while we were going over the Forth Bridge where there weren’t any people.”

Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman is published in hardback on January 18 by Macmillan.