Eco-friendly home hacks

Grow your food whenever you want, whatever the climate, wherever your space, with Vegepod KitchenGarden.

Want to live more sustainably but don't know how? Start with these easy switches to make change—one product at a time!

Vegepod KitchenGarden

Want delicious, fresh greens year-round in your kitchen space? Grow your food whenever you want, whatever the climate, wherever your space, with Vegepod KitchenGarden. New Vegepod KitchenGarden brings soil back to indoor edible growing—just how nature intended!



RRP $399 www.vegepod.co.nz.

Haircare re-imagined in powder form

Experience the future of haircare with Dust and Glow's waterless, sulfate-free powder shampoo. Made in NZ and vegan-friendly, it's a game changer for your hair and the planet!



Activate with water for a luxurious lather, leaving hair clean and refreshed. Save water and plastic, and achieve fabulous hair.



Join the pow(d)er revolution today at www.dustandglow.com.

Supplied Ecopack have reclaimed trash by creating bin liners made with recycled ocean-bound plastic waste.

Ecopack Ocean Plastic Bin Liners

Turn the tide on marine plastic by using bin liners made with recycled ocean-bound plastic waste. Ecopack have reclaimed trash, before it washes out to sea, because 80% of marine plastic comes from land. They have sizes to fit all bins—from small caddies up to wheelie bins. Be part of the solution, not the pollution!



Available in supermarkets or ecopack.co.nz.

Skin Hydration Duo

Give thirsty winter skin a boost of hydration with Frankie Apothecary's soothing Kawakawa duo.



Multi-purpose Kawakawa Repair Balm is ideal for dry and eczema-prone skin and works wonders on everything from nappy rash to cracked heels. Kawakawa is sustainably harvested on high energy days of the Maramataka/Māori lunar calendar. The products are packaged in glass, natural and proud to wear the Eczema Association of New Zealand badge.



See the full skincare range at frankieapothecary.com.