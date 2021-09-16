Playful fashion for when you need a joyful and fun purchase

It was a magenta silk blouse with a giant frilled collar that did it. I was online shopping during week three of lockdown, desperately trying to conjure a single drop of serotonin, and hoping to find it in a frivolous purchase.

I had my eye on other things - a sensible sweater, a simple T-shirt, a classic knit, some practical loafers - but none had the personality of this pink Twenty-Seven Names top.

With its exaggerated collar and colour, it speaks to a unique fashion aesthetic of the moment that is fuelled in part by social media and a backlash to minimalism. It’s artful dressing that expresses personality, with bold pieces and a reliance on nostalgic accessories; whimsy with a wink.

The vibe is represented by the influential San Francisco-based online store Lisa Say Gah, which, according to a story written by Emilia Petrarca for The Cut, has become shorthand for this specific and popular look. The brand’s first-quarter growth for 2021 was up by 300 per cent.

“How to describe it? Many have tried,” Petrarca wrote. “It’s not trying to have good taste; instead, it’s unabashedly naive, leaning into the simple pleasure of a big juicy strawberry or a soft-serve-like swirl. It’s Lolita on Lexapro.”

Think eye-catching prints, “cool girl maximalism”, quirky but not weird. This is a mood that declares itself confidently. It’s playful fashion; the opposite of “classic” and the traditional idea of “investment pieces” automatically meaning black blazers and crisp white shirts.

But it’s not a throwaway. Rather, it’s a statement piece to keep forever, returning to it when you want a dash of fun, and that can help conjure memories of the time you bought it. Now, every time I wear that pink frilly blouse, I’ll think of 2021, stuck at home but trying to find delight in the small things.

This trend is also a visual reminder of the defining words of American design icon Charles Eames, whose playful ethos (with partner Ray) inspired New Zealand brand Kowtow’s latest collection.