Drink your way to better skin with these beauty ingestibles

Your external beauty routine can only do so much if you aren’t taking good care of yourself, but at times we can be forgiven for needing a little assistance.

We all know that, along with genetics, the pillars to “good” skin are a diet rich in dark, leafy greens, the essential minerals such as magnesium, zinc and selenium that are commonly found in these foods, an abundance of fresh air and activity in nature, and a life low in stress.

Sadly, it seems modern life is out to sabotage us in a lot of these ways: thankfully beauty brands are constantly devising ways in which we can “cheat” the system.

But in the absence of carefree abandonment in nature, there’s only so much load your skincare regime can carry. Enter ingestibles: products designed to be swallowed to give you a head start.

It’s important to note, nothing is better than the real thing. We encourage you to stand outside barefoot (with sunblock on) and drink in nature, and sneak in those greens however you’re able. But these “beauty” ingestibles may give you a little helping hand.

Two Islands Super Beauty 60 capsules, $79

This local brand has applied its collagen authority to a new beauty offering, combining it with hydration superstar hyaluronic acid, biotin (a B vitamin known for hair, skin and nail health), NZ-grown blackcurrant, zinc and silica.

Clinicians Zinc Oral Drops 30ml, $19

An essential household item for anyone with tweens, particularly as they start to develop lumps and spots. It’s an age that needs a little help but one that feels wrong to be using a lot of external products.

This is tasteless in water and provides a great dose of zinc at an age when the body is perhaps using it up too quickly. It also provides added immune support for the whole family.

WelleCo Super Elixir Greens 300g, $179

One of the original ingestibles, WelleCo is owned by supermodel Elle MacPherson. While we resent the implication that we could look like Elle if only we drank copious amounts of this green powder, it is a very well-reviewed product.

A green powder in some kind of container is a brilliant addition to your toiletry bag any time you travel (remember travel?).

Beauty Chef GLOW Inner Beauty Essential 150g, $70

Unlike many ingestible beauty products, this powder from Australian Carla Oates, AKA The Beauty Chef, actually tastes delicious.

She worked with nutritionists, microbiologists and naturopaths on a powder to replicate the dietary changes she made in her household after a lifelong battle with eczema.

Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails Gummies 50 pack, $27

For those who don’t like drinking or swallowing, allow us to present… chewing. Gummies are a huge growth market in supplements (especially for children’s supplements). It pays to be sure they aren’t full of chemicals, colours and sugars that would undo any good they provide.

These beauty gummies from Swisse are 99 per cent sugar free and packed full of vitamins C and E, as well as zinc and biotin.

Me Today Beauty 60 capsules $39.99

Featuring vitamin C, collagen and biotin, these capsules from local brand Me Today (Beauden and Hannah Barrett are investors) promise to assist with healthy maintenance of your hair, skin and nails.