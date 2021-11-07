If I’m honest, serum is the step in my skincare routine that I usually either forget entirely or skip, if I’m in a rush or being lazy.

It also seems to be the product that I have managed to accumulate several of; purchased in the hope of being used regularly and turning my skin into dewy perfection.

We all know that a serum alone won’t achieve that, but these little hard-working bottles of active ingredients can certainly help in your journey to glowing skin.

Supplied Serums for all budgets that are worth the money.

And while it can be easy to be overwhelmed by the options out there, when you do settle on the right serum for you, it can be a game-changer, whether it be targeting dry skin, fine lines, blemishes or pigmentation.

Here, a few recent releases worth your attention - for all budgets.

READ MORE:

* What I use: Veronica Crockford-Pound 'didn't do cleansing' until she found this balm

* What I use: Tanya Barlow chooses skincare that repairs and replenishes

* Plump it up: Five hyaluronic acid serums to try

* The products we actually finish: Our never fail, best ever skin-care recommendations



Under $25

Bondi Sands Everyday Skincare Thirsty Skin Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $21

Supplied Bondi Sands Everyday Skincare Thirsty Skin Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Hyaluronic continues to be the MVP of skincare, helping to boost moisture and the much sought after dewiness that serums are traditionally known for.

This hydrating option is from the new skincare line from the brand typically known for its tanning products.

Under $50

Raww Dew Drop Hydrating Serum, $40

Supplied Raww Dew Drop Hydrating Serum

The organic Australian brand is new to NZ (available at selected pharmacies), with a focus on ‘superfood infused beauty’ featuring coconut water as a key ingredient.

This serum has a refreshing blue/green colour and gel texture, made with extracts of aloe vera, nori and Raww’s signature ‘wildberry harvest’ - a blend of Riberry, Pepperberry and Muntries from the Australian outback.

Under $100

Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum, $60

A new addition to my own skincare (I was gifted this), and a serum that I’ve managed to commit to using.

It uses what the brand describes as ‘postbiotic technology’ (which basically means ingredients that help boost the good bacteria on your skin), and does have a subtle scent that might take getting used to.

It also has other good stuff like hyaluronic acid, rosehip seed oil, and antioxidant-rich goji berry and white tea extracts.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum, $64

An addition to the sensitive skincare brand’s anti-acne range, this highly concentrated and slightly medicinal looking serum features multiple hydroxy-acids - LHA, salicylic and glycolic - to target blemishes.

Under $150

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum, $116

What you might call a hardcore serum, targeting the signs of ageing, with all the buzzworthy ingredients like retinol, bakuchiol, squalene and hyaluronic acid. Use this one at night.

Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-oxidant Intense Serum, $125

Fans of Aesop skincare will love this updated, more potent version of their popular parsley seed serum, made to hydrate and provide a barrier against environmental pollutants regularly found in cities.

Clarins Double Serum 30ml, $126

A thick serum that targets the signs of ageing - I was slightly alarmed by its rich bronze colour at first (this is due to turmeric extract).

The bottle’s unique ‘dial’ allows you to alter the dosage; though if I ever pump too much serum, I just use it as a very rich hand cream.

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, $125

A new hero product from the cult skincare brand, this vitamin C serum focuses on brightening (aka the glow) and firming and comes with two bottles - made to be mixed before first use, to ensure it is at its most potent.

A serum for your morning skincare routine.

Under $200

Dermalogica Powerbright Dark Spot Serum, $180

Formulated with niacinamide and hexylresorcinol to specifically target pigmentation and fade the appearance of dark spots.

It also has extracts of shiitake mushroom (another skincare hero of the moment), to brighten.