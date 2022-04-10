Shop: 20 of the best winter boots

20 of the best winter boots.

It’s boot season. From the classic high-knee and ankle length to the plethora of chunky soles and dressier points, there are styles for every taste and occasion.

Style editor Zoe Walker Ahwa shares options for some of the key boot trends.

READ MORE:

* Soft Power: It’s time to reconsider pastels

* Stay warm, and look cool: Nine sweater vests that are ideal for autumn layering

* The fashion items that will ease you into autumn

* Four ways to wear it: ankle boots



Ankle

The practical perennial that isn’t going anywhere - choose between flat or a slightly raised heel.

Knee-high

Vintage or cowboy inspired? The longer boot has made a strong comeback, perfect with winter dresses and skirts.

Pointy

Strong, structured shapes help add a dressier element to a look.

Hiking

Boots that are made for walking on all terrains - whether it’s the streets of the city, or somewhere more rugged.

Chunky-soled

Big boots with heavy soles are still one of the key trends of the moment, with every brand and store offering their version.