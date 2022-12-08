Gifts for cute cats, dogs and the people that love them

A dozen adorable gifts for the pets in your life, and the people that are obsessed with them.

There’s no reason our pets should be forgotten come gifting season, especially when they’ve been such a good boy all year.

Here are 12 gifts for pets, and pet lovers, that are almost as good as a chunk of ham quickly scarfed down when no humans are looking.

Dog-saster stacking dogs game, $30

A very cute stacking game that’s equally good for gifting to animal lovers and people who are working on their dexterity. Don’t worry cat people: there’s a feline version, too.

Vetreska Cheese cat house, $39

This stylised scratcher puts the cat in The Very Hungry Cat-erpillar. With peek-a-boo windows and a scratching board inside, its both cute and cosy. For cats that like to peek out of boxes (AKA all cats).

Frank Green Pet treat holder, $16

Keep your pockets free from meaty crumbs with this tough yet lightweight treat holder from Frank Green, made to look just as chic as their very popular drink bottles.

Burnsco pet life jacket, $45

Even if they love to swim, your furry friend needs a safety jacket if they’ll be out on the open water where big swells can easily overwhelm their little legs. These jackets have top grab to help lift Fido back onboard if he does accidentally walk the plank.

Baggu puffy laptop sleeve, $70

An adorable and functional gift for a pet lover, made with recycled nylon and PET filler (as in Polyethylene terephthalate, not man’s best friend).

Niaski Cat Splash print, $31

English illustrator Nia Gould, who uses the pen name Niaksi, specialises in “feline fine art” which combines art from some of the world’s most loved artists with cat focused twists. Like this improved version of David Hockney's A Bigger Splash.

Whether you’re a Catisse fan or more partial to Pitcatso, there’s something for all types of art purrveyors.

Ashley & Co Dog Box set, $55

A clean dog is a cuddly dog. Both products in this gift pack, the Awoof Wash and Ruff Star spray, are loaded with beneficial plant-based oils and extracts like camomile, pineapple extract and bark oil, so you can be sure pup’s coat will be both cleansed and soothed but still retains its natural doggy goodness.

Customised calendar, from $29

You know those calendars you gift when you’re a kid, or your sprogs are kindy age? There’s nothing stopping you making these for your pet too.

Choose 12 seasonally appropriate pics of your slobberiest family member and don’t look back. Tip: sync the pictures of your four-legged friend with each family member to the month their birthday falls in.

Pet cooling mat, $20

Keep your pet cool and comfortable during the stifling summer heat with this cooling mat. It contains non-toxic cooling gel, so there’s no water, freezing or electricity required.

Gorman ‘Sugar High’ dog bandana, $39

Perhaps your pooch has a wedding or Christmas party coming up, where they need to put their best paw forward. Or maybe they simply take pride in looking their best every doggone day.

Little Beast ‘Emotional Support’ sweater, $105

Speaking of looking their best, this cheeky jumper is too darn cute not to include. Even if it is far too cosy to wear at this time of the year.

Chuckit! Ball 2-pack, $24

Part of having a dog in your life is living with the fact that no matter how many novelty toys, costumes and enrichment tools you buy them, all they really want to play with is a ball. These Chuckit! balls are near indestructible, relatively affordable and come in all sizes, for all muzzles.