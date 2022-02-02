Thanasi Kokkinakis wore $40 Cotton On shorts during doubles win with Nick Kyrgios at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia celebrate – but people were more interested in the patterned shorts than the tennis.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios may have kept their eyes on the prize when they won the men's doubles trophy at the Australian Open, but fans couldn't help diverting theirs elsewhere.

As the duo battled it out to win their first Grand Slam title and $675,000 – that's $337,500 each – eagle-eye tennis fans noticed that Kokkinakis' on-court apparel paled compared to Kyrgios' top-to-toe Nike gear.

Namely, the 24-year-old's printed shorts that look better suited for a day on the beach.

So fans did a deep dive on Twitter and discovered Kokkinakis, 25, was indeed wearing a pair of everyday shorts that are stocked at Aussie retail store Cotton On.

And they were only $40.

"Can confirm, Thanasi Kokkinakis has been wearing $40 shorts from cotton on to play tennis," one fan tweeted, while another wondered: "Does Kokkinakis still not have a sponsor? And Cotton On shorts?"

Now, there's nothing wrong with a trusty pair of Cotton On shorts.

But given Kokkinakis has earned an estimated $1.7 million throughout his career, he can perhaps afford to splurge a little, no?

However, it seems the Adelaide-born star is happy to hit up the shops not sponsors for his gear.

It was the same story at the Australian Open last year when he rocked a plain black T-shirt from Kmart, wearing it proudly on and off the court.

"It's a Kmart special. I went to Chadstone, bought some $6 tees and went to work," he said.

"I just felt comfortable in it. I tried to order some more online, but they got cancelled, and they didn't make it through to South Yarra," he told reporters after a match.

"It's tough out here, man – it's not what it used to be. But it's alright, blue collar way."

