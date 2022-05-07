All black everything: The inevitable return of stylish uniformity

When clothes simplify life, we all win. And no style solution could be simpler than wearing practical, flattering black.

I spent the most fashion-conscious decade of my life clothed in head-to-toe black, and it took me another decade to wean myself off of the shade that I found both comfortingly anonymous and magically confidence-boosting in its stylish uniformity. I’ve got used to the softening effects of colour: nowadays the only clothing I have that remains steadfastly black is my gym kit.

There was a moment when wearing all black was considered the apex of style. Then of course, just as everyone discovered that black was a shortcut to chic, fashion moved on. Along came the idea that to be truly smart, you had to configure your own rich mix of colours and eras, patterns and styles.

There’s much to be said for celebrating individuality but, as smart women realise, there’s time and effort to be saved dressing in simple, unadorned black.

“I think the evergreen appeal of black lies in both its versatility and subtlety,” says Auckland-based designer Caitlin Crisp. “I love the way it brings a certain understatedness to dramatic silhouettes or oversized details.”

Crisp creates her collections in colour, and then zeros in on items that she thinks will work well in black. “Black will always be a favoured hue of our customers. It effortlessly suits all ages and all occasions.”

Black is always a good answer when you don’t know what to wear. “One is never over or underdressed with a little black dress,” said the fashion maestro, Karl Lagerfeld. Black clothes promise both appropriate style and reassuring anonymity, they work for every occasion which is why, despite the ins and outs of fashion, they will always be in demand.

“Women love black because it’s smart and flattering: black dresses and pants will always be a wardrobe staple,” says EJ Dasent, owner of Nu to U, one of Auckland’s best-loved secondhand designer clothes stores. “At any time of the year, 25% of our stock is black.” (A side note: designer recycle stores are currently inundated with treasures from seasonal wardrobe clear-outs. Whatever you are after, now is the time to go hunting.)

Black clothes can also be the pinnacle of sophistication. “I love black because it affirms, designs, and styles,” said Yves Saint Laurent. “A woman in a black dress is a pencil stroke.” Trust the fashion legend: black sharpens a silhouette. The sombre shade pulls focus on the details that matter.

I’m currently powering through Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton. Wearing dresses that are a distracting rainbow of acrid yellows, limes and mauves shot through with gold thread and diamantes, the women resemble a revolving array of curtseying sherbets. It makes me long for some sobering black not least because at their best, black clothes take a back seat to the main attraction: you.

Some designers never veered from the enduring appeal of black: “It's important to have in each of our collections as it’s a colour that is both solid and dependable - a base we all need in our wardrobes,” says Juliet Souter co-founder and creative director of Mount Maunganui-based fashion label Marle.

“It's universally flattering, but more so holds strength and confidence and at the same time comfort and elegance.”

While black may have recently been out of the fashion spotlight, its stylish return was inevitable. For all detractors who think black dull, unimaginative and unromantic, I’ll leave the final word to a Belgian designer who made gothic, bohemian-inspired black clothing her signature:

“Black is not sad… Black is poetic,” said Ann Demeulemeester. “How do you imagine a poet? In a bright yellow jacket? Probably not.”