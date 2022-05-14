In search of the perfect white tank top

I get a lot of joy from tracking down the best basic versions of the items that capture the mood of the moment.

It no doubt stems from being a teenager hooked on high fashion but without the means to afford it.

I might have dreamed of couture, but more realistic were gems like the perfectly-proportioned, narrow, long black lambswool polo neck discovered in Britain’s best-loved high street store (my take on the extortionately-priced cashmere version I’d pored over in the pages of Vogue).

Or the cut-price sailor pants in deepest navy, hunted down when designers were issuing their own versions: it turned out that the original beauties (ridiculously flattering, with details such as lacing at the back and traditional drop down button fronts) could be found in New York’s army surplus shops. I could go on…

READ MORE:

* All black everything: The inevitable return of stylish uniformity

* Will your clothes look this good in 100 years?

* The return of grown-up elegance



The magic of fashion might lie in interpretation but finding the best basics that deliver style along with a price that doesn’t make you wince, is a seriously pleasing prospect. Which is all a long way of explaining why you might want to pick up a white cotton tank top.

First, you could get ahead of the curve. Judging by next season’s catwalk shows, white cotton tanks will be desirable in a whole new way.

At Prada, they came with a small triangular house logo attached, front and centre, and were layered under sheer dresses and put with intricately panelled midi-skirts and heels: here the basic staple made short work of de-fancifying a look.

The white tank did a similar job at Acne Studios, where it was worn with a long white skirt and long white evening gloves. At Chloe, a simple white tank went with rust-coloured, tailored leather trousers and the effect was minimalist but fairly timeless.

At Bottega Veneta, a fashion house built on leather goods, the white cotton tank became a statement in trompe l’oeil. The first model out on the runway sets the tone for the show: impossible to tell from afar, but the white tank top and jeans worn by the first model on Bottega’s catwalk were made from leather.

Finally, Philosophy’s, high-low, punk/vixen mashup ran from chiffon dresses and Chantilly lace to tiny denim shorts and, you guessed it, white cotton tanks.

A bit like denim, a white tank is a democratic wardrobe filler. These days it goes with anything. In short, no matter that it’s winter, the white tank will be “‘in”.

Second, it’s one of those fashion basics that plenty would consider a practical necessity. Frankly it’s a vest: a winter warmer by another name. With our current climate variations, it makes increasing sense to layer up, just like your mother taught you. If it gets too hot this, at least, will be one base layer worth revealing.

And finally, I’ve done the legwork for you. You can find white tanks everywhere from Glassons to The Warehouse, but the organic white rib tank from AS Colour stands out. The style has been properly thought through. It comes in two lengths – full and cropped. Both are slim in fit and heavy in weight.

They are not skimpy, they are not see-through. They’re ribbed, which makes them feel more robust and makes them seem winter-appropriate. (Perhaps their thickness is also responsible for the fact that they are almost luminously white). I like the high neck which looks fresh left to peek out from the neckline of a crew-neck sweater.

It also works well layered under an open shirt or an oversized tailored jacket. And as AS Colour’s womenswear designer, Aimee McFarlane, puts it, “While it’s a tank it still gives good coverage. It covers bra straps and has a good height in the underarm.”

No wonder the New Zealand-based company, famous for its variety of colourful T-shirts, aims to extend the shade range. Although for the foreseeable future, fashion would prefer yours to be white.