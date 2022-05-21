The corset is making a fashion comeback and I couldn't be happier

If the Y2K low-rise trend has you running for the hills, rejoice! The cinched waist is your friend.

Sometimes it seems like fashion is all over the place. In one season we’ve seen mini-skirts and maxi-skirts, together with corsets, bodices and broad belts that highlight the waist along with hipster pants that hang below the naval. But if you’re interested in clothes this is the ideal scenario. The more options available, the better you can pick out the styles that work for you.

For instance, although plenty of plaudits went to Nicole Kidman when she wore a hipster mini kilt hot off the Miu Miu runway on the cover of Vanity Fair recently (and yes, she looked a vision of length and strength with her washboard abs and acres of leg), I’m not yet ready for a re-run of all things hipster.

In fact, after lockdown’s loose and loungy comfort-dressing, I want some definition: clothes that look more pulled-together and more grown-up.

Cue the modern take on corsetry that was so popular on the winter 2022 runways. I say modern, because this style is not about saucy seduction or boudoir chic. Look at Gucci’s sporty zip-front corset, complete with Adidas logo, that was layered over dresses; Jason Wu’s plain black streamlined bodices, which looked simply chic worn with black trousers and heels; or the broad leather belts over jackets at Tory Burch. Each manages to celebrate the figure and add some structure to the everyday without resorting to any serious cinching or distortion.

Not everyone got the memo at the recent Met Gala. At New York’s most OTT fashion event, old-style corsetry ruled. Plenty of invitees went the whole hog, interpreting the Gilded Glamour dress code to mean full, corseted dresses that could have come straight out of a costume drama, like Billie Eilish’s supremely tight, upcycled Gucci corset and SJP’s tiny waist atop Christopher John Rogers’ dramatic full skirts.

However, there was one style that could translate to a more modern look: the Versace corset-style belt worn by Gigi Hadid. Yes, the supermodel wore it with a shiny, slick red catsuit and that might not be most women’s idea of modern attire, but the belt alone would add some attitude worn over, say, a thin black sweater and trousers.

Thankfully this run on modern corsets, bodices and belts does not require any anachronistic restraints: look at Dior’s padded catwalk version. It’s more like an extra layer of protection worn on the outside, rather than any kind of trussed-up underpinning. So, this is not shapewear. No sucking in of tummies is required. The results are not supposed to look forced or uncomfortable.

New Zealand designer Caitlin Crisp sums up the appeal of her sleek Delilah bodice, saying the “historically romantic feeling it has - the gently puffed sleeves, the scoop neck and fitted waist, [are] something I think almost always makes for a more pulled-together look.”

How to wear it? She recommends playing with proportions depending on the look you're after - “pairing it with a wide-leg silk pant or looser-style denim for something more casual and modern."

While it may take a while for me to come round to hipsters again, in the meantime I’ve found another reason to love fashion’s scattergun approach: it becomes ever easier to recycle old things. While trying to find a way into the modern waist without resorting to spending hard cash, I unearthed one of my mother’s old belts, last worn when I was a teenager. Broad elastic (still a little stretchy) with a wide hook and eye type closure. It might not be very Zen, but a little light hoarding has its merits.