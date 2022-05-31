Three ways to wear a summer dress in winter

As we head into the depths of winter, it may feel like parts of your wardrobe become obsolete, such as those lightweight dresses you seem to put away and forget about.

But when it comes to your warm-weather favourites, there are some simple styling tricks that can help bring them into the cooler months. As always it comes down to clever layering.

If it is a warmer day, a T-shirt or light knit worn underneath should do the trick (look for pieces that aren’t bulky and fit tighter).

If you are a fan of bulky oversized knits, throw them on over the top of your favourite silky number, giving the illusion of a skirt. The classic sweater vest is everywhere at the moment, and is a fun and sensible layering idea over lighter dresses. If it feels a bit loose, just add a belt at the waist.

READ MORE:

* Autumn's hottest accessory? Bare legs

* Sweater vests: no longer just for your grandad

* Pick a dress that works all year round



Lean into your statement coat

It is the season to let your coat do most of the hard work, whether it is a new purchase or a well-loved one from the back of your closet. Pattern on top of pattern is a quirky look that is surprisingly easy. Just keep the tones similar.

The polo neck goes under anything

When you find the right roll neck jumper, it will be a game-changer for your winter wardrobe, transforming any lightweight fabric into something you can wear all year round.

This is a simple styling technique favoured by fashion insiders, but doesn’t require much layering skills at all. It also adds a 1970s feel when layered under denim or summery dresses.

Throw an oversized sweater over it

Three (or more) layers will keep you toasty. Start with your favourite summer dress, add a high-necked oversized ribbed sweater, then your favourite coat in a similar muted shade and a pair of knee-high boots.

It is a classic look, with the layering of textures tying it all together.