The dos and don'ts of wearing a statement tee

Statement dressing has changed a lot since the 1980s, and there are easy ways to keep up with the new dress codes if you are wanting to send a message.

I walked into my kitchen for breakfast the other day, only to be questioned sartorially by my 12-year-old daughter. “You're wearing the wrong thing,” Frankie informed me. “It’s Pink Shirt Day.”

Pink Shirt Day was created in 2007 by two students trying to lend support to a student who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. Now it is a worldwide phenomenon, according to my daughter.

I promptly sat down at the computer to see if there was a special day where I should be wearing green T-shirts. What I am lacking in pink T-shirts, I make up for with green ones.

Sure enough, October 7 is green shirt day, which raises awareness about becoming an organ donor. I continued my way through the rainbow: June 2 is red shirt day, which raises awareness for accessibility and inclusion.

READ MORE:

* Why I'm living in knit pants this winter

* Are you ready to wear a catsuit this winter? Here’s how to pull it off

* Behind the scenes at the Met Gala: Secret smokers, selfies in the bathroom and celebrities in tears



People post a pledge on social media platforms to make changes at their work or organisation while wearing red T-shirts. I wonder how many of them post a follow-up upon completion of said pledge.

Basically, there is a cause for every colour, and a prescribed day to wear it. The whole coloured T-shirts programme of awareness makes a lot of sense to me, as T-shirts have always been tribal. They are self-identifiers that clearly state what you want to say.

“Hey Maths, why don’t you grow up and solve your own damn problems” is a popular T-shirt from my son's closet. Sometimes the garment can be used as a revenge statement: my favourite celebrity T-shirt moment was Britney Spears wearing one printed with the words “dump him”, shortly after her ex Justin Timberlake started seeing Alyssa Milano.

There does seem to be a dramatic increase in group dressing as a political alliance. The yellow vests protesters in France. The pink hats worn by pro-choice crowds in Washington DC.

Wearing black was a powerful statement during the Black Lives Matter movement that rippled across America. And who can forget all the brouhaha surrounding Palestinian model Bella Hadid, when she opted to wear a traditional keffiyeh headscarf at a pro Palestinian rally in New York City in 2021.

Statement dressing has changed a lot since the 1980s, and there are easy ways to keep up with the new dress codes if you are wanting to send a message.

HOW TO WEAR IT WELL

Take the colour cue

If it is green T-shirt day, you don't actually need a green T-shirt. You could just wear your favourite green dress and still point out its significance. I am wearing this today and donating all of my organs when I die.

Keep your statement subtle

I once had an assistant who came to Washington DC with me for a photoshoot with a Mormon politician and his five children. When she met me at the airport I was appalled to notice her T-shirt that read, “Jesus saves so I can spend’.

But I had to admire her craftiness: the T-shirt had been customised with so many holes, I was the only one who actually read it. My point is, don’t make it too easy. Add necklaces or a partially obscuring blazer: both will add subtlety to your message.

Know the source

There’s no point in wearing a T-shirt that is protesting child labour if your T-shirt was made in Bangledesh. Check where your garment was made. Even better, check where the fabric was produced. It is always important to do your research when you are about to make a statement.