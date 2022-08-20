Craft works: The slow-growing antidote to fast fashion

Fashion is charting a shift in our desires. An infusion of craft has appeared on the international stage. Floral stitchwork (on flight jackets at Christian Dior), experimental knits (Yohji Yamamoto), 3D embroidery (Prada) and patchwork (Chloe) all reference artisanal details.

By the time they arrive in store, some of the above may not be made by hand, but there’s a slow and growing trend for items that look inherently special and worth treasuring, which marks a distinct move away from throwaway or fast fashion.

Designers in New Zealand have long been championing craft in design: it’s a movement that has upsides not only for the planet and our seemingly unstoppable appetite for consumption.

For artist, designer and weaver Shona Tāwhiao (Ngāi te Rangi, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) craft is not only elemental to her work but keeps traditions alive. “Raranga/weaving is an extremely important part of my design and thought process. It links my heritage and culture with my concepts as an artist and designer.”

Look at the woven Pēke Tātua belt bag ($420) from her label Tawhiao7 that combines, “Traditional weaving and contemporary street culture.” It’s an important continuation of craft practice. “Raranga was nearly lost, now there’s a resurgence with it being recognised and appreciated,” says Tāwhiao. “I think we need to support and protect it in any industry so it’s not manufactured and mass produced.”

Fashion designer, weaver and artist Kiri Nathan learnt the art of raranga in both harakeke (flax) and contemporary korowai (the Māori cloak). Her contemporary Kākahu, that’s made from cord interwoven with feathers, wraps around the shoulders and comes with a caveat for those who commission it: “Please allow three months for the weaving process.” Work of this calibre takes time. It’s worth waiting for.

Exploring the Korean patchworking technique of jogakbo, which involves piecing together scraps of left-over textiles to hand sew into larger cloths, is an important discipline for Steven Junil Park, the multi-disciplinary artist behind the label 6x4, sold at NG Space. “It’s time-consuming and laborious,” says Park. “But it’s a way for me to connect with my cultural heritage.”

He learnt the art of hand stitching at a small Paris atelier. “It’s rare to see hand-work in any commercial capacity these days. Everything I make is one-off: all the materials are secondhand, and they all have a moment of hand sewing or hand-finishing. The industry at large is hugely problematic for so many reasons. It’s intense to be making something when there’s already too much clothing in the world. There’s something to be said about textiles being an important communicative device.”

His hand sewing marks a gentle and educational rebellion that’s in tune with the teaching he does at Rekindle, the Christchurch-based organisation that promotes resourcefulness through learning new skills and crafts and working with local resources.

Collaborative efforts to incorporate craft in established design are also flourishing. Contemporary embroidery artist Fleur Woods has been making stitched paintings from her studio in Upper Moutere since 2016. She has a loyal following. I met her a few years ago at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki where she was running an embroidery workshop, attended by devoted enthusiasts. Woods has linked-up with Saben to create a small range of embroidered leather goods inspired by Woods’ original artwork, Soul Sisters.

“We started the conversation about a year ago; how it would work, whether it would honour both our processes,” says woods. “It’s lovely to have new people exposed to my work in a different context. But it’s also really nice to work with an established New Zealand brand, and with women who support and help you grow.”

Craft collaborations lend fresh perspectives to established labels, too. At Standard Issue, the collaboration with artist Tracey Tawhiao (Ngāi Te Rangi, Tūwharetoa, Whakatōhea) resulted in the wearable artwork, Ora, a limited-edition blanket ($399). “It allows us to get exposure across different segments of the community,” explains Standard Issue CEO Emma Ensor. “But it also showcases the talents and the technical prowess of our team and that’s special to see. It requires talent to bring art to cloth.”

All kinds of craft in design will be celebrated at this year’s World of Wearable Art design competition in Wellington. Postponed for two years because of the pandemic, the spectacular finally kicks off again on September 29. An extra show has been added to cope with the surge in interest.

With its popularity and variety of entrants – from ferry masters to maths teachers, library managers to Zumba instructors – it establishes that an appreciation of craft, art and design is alive and well in this country.