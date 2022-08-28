17 stylish gift ideas for all types of father figures

With Father’s Day creeping up – it’s on Sunday, 4 September, FYI – our style editors racked their brains for clever gift ideas to impress even the most discerning dad’s, who are notoriously hard to buy for.

You’ll only find one pair of socks in our gift guide, because buying clothes for loved ones is an underrated thrill (especially when they’re locally-made items). We’ve even got his beauty routine covered, because he probably doesn’t. Your self-described ‘cool dad’ will thank you.