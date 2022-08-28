Playing dress ups with theatre maker Sophie Roberts

“My recent life experiences have impacted the way I dress and what clothes mean to me.”

As the artistic director of Silo Theatre, Sophie Roberts is acutely aware of the power of clothing choice, on and off the stage.

Preparing to direct the explosive feminist play The Writer at Tāmaki Makaurau's Q Theatre next month, Roberts has been reminded of just how the dressing decisions we make every day speak to our personal ethos and politics.

"Sitting in rehearsal as the amazing costume designer Kristen Seth presented the design to the cast I suddenly had the thought, 'am I making Sophie (Henderson, star of The Writer) dress like me in the show?' The mood board was a lot of layers and relaxed tailoring in neutral tones," Roberts says.

"The play is an examination of power structures both artistic and personal and asks whether it is possible for women artists to carve out both a career and a life on their own terms, free from patriarchal impositions. I relate to the central character a lot and the play is pretty close to the bone."

Outside of the theatre's spotlight, Roberts maintains an appreciation of great style, but doesn't consider herself the type to follow fashion or trends.

"I like great tailoring, clean lines and things that have been made well. In others I love eccentric, creative and theatrical approaches to dressing and I always appreciate a diva."

My wardrobe looks like some sort of partnership between a business witch (black suits) and a 12-year-old boy in the 1970s (high waisted cropped jeans and knits). Those are my two basic uniforms.

When I was about 3 I used to like to put on my mum's purple leotard, wear a jumper on my head that served as a wig and strut about the house with a straw I’d pretend was a ciggie. I felt fabulous.

My recent life experiences have impacted the way I dress and what clothes mean to me. A year ago, I had my stomach removed due to cancer, which has been quite a full-on recovery and has really changed me as a person.

My body is smaller now and I feel the need to protect it more. Part of that for me has meant dressing for comfort more than I used to, no more heels and lots more layers in fabrics that feel nice.

It also means I relish the opportunity to celebrate life and dress up more, which I think is something a lot of people relate to after spending the last two years in track pants.

Supplied Right: “Currently this combo is getting a lot of wear, the pants are a label-less second hand find and the blazer is Rebecca Taylor.”

My mum gifted me an excellent jumper that had belonged to my dad not long after he died a couple of years ago. He was a little reckless with the extravagant knitwear purchases in the last year of his life, partly because he was always so cold from chemo and partly because I think he was like “F… it”, which is fair enough. His name was Dean, he was a Piscean and a hairdresser and hands down the most elegant and stylish man I’ve met.

I love suiting and tailored stuff and have a lot of black trousers and blazers. It’s my go-to combo as it always makes me feel strong and I think everyone looks fantastic in a suit.

Pink is my favourite colour and I love this soft pink stone in my engagement ring which was made for me by Layla Kaisi.

Supplied Sophie Roberts’ blush pink engagement ring, by Layla Kaisi.

Coats are the only tolerable thing about winter and I have a lot of them. My current favourite is a slouchy camel number from The Curated, which is really soft and lux. My youngest brother Dan Roberts is a fashion photographer and I was inspired to get this coat after seeing a campaign he shot for them. His work always makes clothes look dreamy and effortless.

I love Doen’s dresses for the summer and keep my eyes peeled for them on consignment sites, they feel really beautiful to wear.

Their dresses express who I want to be, someone living a romantic, nostalgic fantasy in the country with a wild garden and lots of animals versus who I actually am, a stressed theatre artist living on the city fringe, wearing mostly black, huddled in the corner of cold rehearsal rooms.

Sophie's Wishlist:

The Knitter jumper, $390

I’ve long coveted the chunky cardis and jumpers by The Knitter – they look like they were made with love and feel very joyful.

Starving Artist Fund Venus of Rags dress, $360

I’m into the velvet priestess vibes. Natasha designed the costumes on our last show, Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner, and has a mini collection of the characters costumes available – she’s a brilliant artist.

Godmother Projects hat

Kirsty Cameron is another exceptional artist and costume designer I’ve been lucky enough to work with. I never got my hands on one of her Godmother hats she was selling at Everyday Needs and I hope she does them again, she was also making the most beautiful woollen blankets.

Charlotte Penman Sacred Heart earrings, $178

I love Charlotte’s jewellery and think these sacred heart earrings are so sweet.