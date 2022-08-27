The timeless strength of dressing in silk

There’s something gently thrilling about silk. It can feel wildly expensive, even when it’s not. Its slinky suppleness can cling or flutter. Its sheen can flatter complexions and highlight curves. “Silk does for the body what diamonds do for the hand,” said late fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

The couture king of uptown Manhattan, who dressed plenty of Park Avenue Princesses, understood the luxurious appeal of a fibre beloved by royalty through the ages, from empresses of China to the emperors of Ancient Rome.

Today, the lustrous fabric elevates even the most casual of clothes. Take, for instance, the new season pyjama suit. In a pastiche of boudoir chic, Gwyneth Paltrow recently wore a yellow set, styled with matching bralette and feathered slippers.

But summer’s pyjama-inspired style is aiming to take you beyond the bedroom. Anine Bing’s emerald green silk shirt comes with matching trousers that are gently tailored – no slouch-inducing drawstring waists here. The effect is expensively relaxed rather than anyone’s idea of a slumber party – the apex of casual chic.

While I love how silk looks, when it comes to my own wardrobe, silk’s firmly in the category of, “clothes that require extra thought”. Because it feels so precious, wearing it instantly puts me in dress-up mode.

However, having spoken to Anna Ronberg, maybe it’s time for a re-think. Wellington-based Ronberg, who spent a career at the upscale end of fashion retail, has collaborated with fashion designer James Bush to create a new label delivering style essentials.

Two Squares offers a small selection of beautifully designed silk slips and camis that, according to Ronberg, fill a gap in the market. “We thought there was space for something in the middle. Something well designed, well made and well priced.”

Why silk? As Ronberg explains, any clothes hang better when you’ve got the right foundations. “A silk slip, half-slip or cami can really make a difference,” she says. “Because silk magically smooths. It won’t allow whatever you put over the top to catch on your bum, your stomach, your bosom or whatever. It can be invisible but add an extra layer of confidence.”

And then there’s the practicality of the stuff: “Silk can be thermal and it can be incredibly lightweight, so you can create light layers that keep you cosy and warm without bulk. It’s durable, too. And you’re talking to someone who doesn’t iron very often!” says Ronberg. “It’s a robust fabric. That doesn’t mean it’s indestructible, you still have to follow the washing instructions, but take care of your silk and it really will last.”

So silk can be hardier than it looks. Depending on the type you buy, it needn’t even require time-consuming hand-washing. Australian sleepwear company Papinelle were convinced customers would choose silk nightwear if it was easily washable so they, “Worked with key suppliers to do testing to make sure when silk was washed in a machine, it remained lustrous,” says Nicole Kelly, Papinelle brand visionary.

“If washed with mild detergent, on a gentle cycle, in cold water, your Papinelle silk will be loved for many years.” Proving the point, their best-selling pyjamas are the machine-washable Audrey Silk PJ set ($300).

If I tot up the silk that I own, most of it is inherited and comes in the form of scarves. The things I have spent my own money on are carefully tucked away: two dresses made from silk kimonos packed in tissue to keep them moth-free and a box containing one pair of (unworn) pyjamas.

Bought in a sale 15 years ago, they’re still box-fresh because my glamorous fantasy of lounging didn’t factor in the hand-washing required. If only I’d gone to Papinelle.