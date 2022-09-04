6 Cute and cheerful knits to lift your spirits
It is that time of year when the shops begin filling up with light and bright pieces that hint at springtime, but winter keeps hanging on with fresh mornings and a chill in the air.
If the cooler months feel like they’re never-ending, a vibrant knit may be the cure you need to get you through and lift the mood - a feel good jumper in both aesthetic, and cosy texture.
From Wynn Hamlyn’s sunny marigold fisherman jumper to Stolen Girlfriends Club’s oversized ombre cardigan (both unisex), they’re also a versatile wardrobe item that will transition through the seasons, when the weather finally does improve.
