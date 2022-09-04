The curated art collection that is Krissy Taylor's wardrobe

Art professional Krissy Taylor on breathing new life into inherited clothes and wearing your Sunday best every day of the week.

Asked what she thinks her wardrobe says about her, Krissy Taylor decides on three words: "Fun, creative and playful."

They're the perfect words to distill her bright and bold style, but they could also be used to describe the lively ambitions Taylor seeks to achieve in her professional life too, as senior manager of public programmes at Auckland Art Gallery Toi O Tāmaki.

Because the fashion and art worlds frequently coalesce, Taylor has put on thought-provoking fashion talks at the museum in the past year, such as a sustainability panel discussion with Kate Sylvester, Ruby’s Emily Miller-Sharma and Nisa’s Elisha Watson held during the Mary Quant retrospective and a talk in which Layplan designers Lavinia Ilolahia and Talia Soloa sat in conversation with general manager of the Arts Foundation, Jessica Palalagi, to discuss their success as Pasifika women in fashion, set against a backdrop of the incredible exhibition Declaration: A Pacific Feminist Agenda.

Her style ethos overall is to make fashion fun and not take it too seriously. "I love clashing prints, lots of colour and experimenting."

I do think of my wardrobe a little like an art collection. It is very curated and considered. I like to research everything before I buy and rarely make spontaneous decisions. I love the fact I can pull pieces that are 10 years old, that to me still feel relevant today and mix them with pieces from new designers.

I am a huge fan of local brands such as Hej Hej, Havilah, Gloria, Layplan and Kowtow. It is important to me to support local designers as we have so much amazing talent here in Aotearoa.

Supplied Krissy doesn’t save her silk dresses for special occasions – she wears everything in her wardrobe.

I am a big believer in wearing everything that you have in your wardrobe. I do not save my silk dresses for special occasions - they all come out and get layered up with chunky knits in winter or pared back with sandals in summer.

I love Twoobs, made by sisters Jess and Stef Dadon. They’re simple platforms made with memory foam. It’s like walking on air - so beautiful yet comfortable. I currently have five pairs (all different colours and styles) and I rotate them but as soon as one gives out, I buy a new one. I wear them all year round, layering them with socks or colorful tights to wear right throughout winter.

This cashmere knit from Hej Hej, $250, brings me a lot of comfort. It’s so snuggly and is easy to layer over a shirt, under a dress or pair with jeans.

I have a few pieces of non, Kristine Crabb’s first label dating back to her [retail store] Rip Shit and Bust days, which are more than 20 years old, and a large collection of Miss Crabb.

I think Kristine is a creative genius, everything she makes is built to last and it is cut to really fit the body. I hope my children one day wear these outfits and breathe new life and style into them.

I inherited my grandmother’s entire wardrobe from the 1950s to 1970s, so I have items that are 70 years old, including this green chiffon dress. My grandmother was an incredibly strong and unique woman who had a career selling typewriters. I love how this collection has grown with me, from wearing her dresses (and getting them covered in paint at art school) to wearing her 1950s business suits paired with boots in my early gallery assistant days.

I am a bit of a bargain hunter. I bought this polka-dot, A-line Kowtow skirt at one of their recent sales. It was an overwhelming sale, but I went in with an excellent sale strategy: 1. Get there early 2. Go straight for your size 3. Save time by not trying anything on (I know mostly what their sizing/fits are like). I was the first to check out and I love all the pieces I got on the day.

KRISSY’S WISHLIST

Gloria Modern Times coat, $780

I am obsessed with this coat by Gloria, Kristine Crabb’s new brand. It looks like the ultimate in comfort, yet so stylish at the same time.

Kowtow Fleur dress, $389

This photographic floral print caught my eye. I really enjoy the prints and laid-back style of the brand.

Layplan Suzy dress, $295

I recently organised a talk with Lavinia Ilolahia and Talia Soloa of Layplan at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. One of the audience was wearing this dress in khaki and I have completely fallen in love with it. I was drawn to the tailored fit and the open back.

Yu Mei Adrian clutch, $275

I am really into small bags now and this sleek, slim clutch would make the perfect wallet under your arm.

Checks Downtown jumper, $290

I’m a major fan of artist collaborations and really enjoy the look of this cuddly mohair jumper with the cool artworks of artist Claudia Kogachi.