The plus size style rules that I'm deliberately breaking

Fashion stylist Mo Doy shares her favourite styles that she used to avoid, but now embraces on her body.

Mo Doy is a size inclusive stylist based in Auckland.

OPINION: It’s time to rethink what looks good, and most importantly, who gets an opinion on what looks good on you. Hint – it’s not your friends, it’s not the shop assistant, and it’s definitely not your mum. It’s you!

The old style rules that have guided fashion choices for plus-size women amount to one thing – we should not be seen. For years, we were offered tunics and leggings by brands that don’t really care about the plus-size woman, and just want to give us enough draping to disappear into the landscape.

But fashion-forward brands with a focus on inclusivity, paired with the rise of fashion influencers, have helped us to expect more. Seeing clothes on a body you recognise as similar to your own is empowering. It has helped a new generation of women to get excited about fashion again and to break the rules that teach us to hide instead of embrace our bodies.

Here are a few styles that young me avoided, but grown up me is actively embracing on my bigger body.

Crop tops – seeing that belly

I wouldn’t wear a crop top when I was a size 14 or 16. But now that I am a size 18-20, I sure do! What’s the worst that’s going to happen: someone might see some of my belly skin? Or might see the actual shape of my body? What I wear over my body doesn’t change the shape it is. I spent my teenage years obsessed with the film Clueless, and now have a crop top that lets me harness that feeling whenever I want.

Loud prints – can you see us?

Print has been given a hard rep, because in fashion past plus-size women were offered either plain black or loud prints, and not a lot in between. Personally, I love a print, but I prefer abstracts or florals with a dark background in my favourite colours.

If you’re nervous about injecting print into your look, try something small like a scarf in your hair or a classic striped shirt to get started.

If you’re confident, try mixing large scale prints and small scale prints in a similar colour palette together. If you’re a true print lover, just throw them all on and see what happens. Fashion is supposed to be fun right?

Michelle Sokolich “Try mixing large scale prints and small scale prints in a similar colour palette together.”

Bright colours

All the years of being told black is ‘slimming’ have made us forget that colour can be joyful. I love wearing head-to-toe black (or black and white, so chic) but emerald green and cobalt blue make me glow and give me absolute joy. Sure, they might make me more visible, and that’s okay. Embrace colour and watch how it lights up not just you, but the people that look at you.

Sleeveless

Every summer, women swelter in the heat instead of daring to bare their arms. I know multiple women who have never worn a sleeveless top. Holding our arms to some unattainable standard means we miss out on feeling the sun on our shoulders and the freedom of feeling cool all summer long.

Arms come in all sizes and shapes, and none are any better than the others. I, for one, refuse to allow these arms that have done so much for me to be uncomfortable all summer and set them free. You can too!

Michelle Sokolich “Fashion is supposed to be fun right?”

Body conscious (aka, tight!)

For years, I have worn the same shaped clothing: always fitted at the bust but loose over my tummy so you can’t see the outline. Is my body not allowed to have a silhouette? Plus-size women traditionally shrouded themselves in layers of fabric, then the 90s brought us leggings and tunics – a style choice that stayed with plus-size brands for years.

Skip forward to 2022, where tailored suiting and tight to the body dresses are in fashion, and this time plus-size bodies are included. Time to wear that tight little number you always coveted but never came in your size. Now it does.

Michelle Sokolich “Tailored suiting and tight to the body dresses are in fashion, and this time plus-size bodies are included.”

Horizontal stripes

Yes, you can wear horizontal stripes, and you should. Stripes are a neutral! They mix well with any print and in my opinion are far more interesting than a white T-shirt (I said what I said). They don’t make you look wider, and even if they did, I would still wear them because my goal in life when I get dressed in the morning is not to look thinner, but to represent the way I feel on the inside on the outside. Wear your personality.

The way I see it, we have two choices, we can choose clothes that allow us to shrink and hide or we can take up all the space, Lizzo-style. So people not only look, they have to physically get out of our way.