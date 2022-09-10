The enduring appeal of a leather moto jacket

A leather jacket has always been a wardrobe staple, and they only get better with age.

A battered and bruised, thick leather motorcycle jacket is a thing of beauty, so tough and gutsy that it doesn’t even need a person to wear it. It can stand up by (and, probably, for) itself.

American firm Schott, made the first ones in 1928, but it took the original bad boys of 1950s Hollywood to bestow them with the kind of iconic cool set to last. Marlon Brando swaggered about in The Wild One, wearing a belted, black, waist-length leather Schott jacket, its asymmetric zipper glinting along with a smattering of silver studs.

For James Dean, the leather motorbike jacket was as much a symbol of teen rebellion as his jeans, his cigarette and his beautiful pout.

Any counter-culture reference – hippy, grunge, punk – is a lure for fashion designers to sample and create with. Late greats from Gianni Versace to Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent took the motorcycle jacket and styled it their way.

The best of this summer’s versions look altogether more authentic. Probably the coolest are oversized. Biker jackets came hefty and purposely worn-in at Prada. At Alexander McQueen, they were cropped but still tough, with a large fit and enough silver hardware to establish the moto credentials.

But it’s not just fashion designers that love to play with a biker jacket. Ask Judith Collins, who caused a style storm last year when she ditched her customary conservative necklace and blazer combo in favour of a black leather affair complete with punchy shoulder stitching. Women wear moto jackets because they provide a style shorthand.

Look at Cindy Crawford and Meg Ryan: they’re both fans of wearing a tough jacket with tasteful-everything-else. It’s a universal style signifier that says, “I might be wearing a floaty floral dress / a mumsy jumper / an expensive silk shirt, but I’ve still got some edge.” And that’s a message that appeals across every age group.

Director of fashion store Fabric, Jacki Brescic, agrees. “I tend to pair mine with denim and sneakers or, coming into the warmer months, over a summer’s dress to give that cool-girl edge,” she says, citing the Duris jacket from Samsoe Samsoe, $769 or Anine Bing’s Maverick for inspiration. It’s a practical item not only as the seasons change, but year on year. “A leather jacket has always been a wardrobe staple,” says Brescic. “And only gets better with age.”

The key to longevity is seeking out a traditionally-inspired cut. “It took us over two years to perfect our Pony Rider ($1699), which is designed to mould perfectly to the wearer,” says Liam Bowden of Deadly Ponies. “I love the idea of a classic leather jacket you can wear time and time again, that will last you a lifetime.”

As a one-time purchase, and an all-rounder at that, you don’t want to buy something too heavily styled. So, avoid the overtly ladylike, the ones coaxed into an hourglass shape, and pick something that’s cut short – for flattery, avoid lengths that slice across the widest hip point. Say no to moto-light: if it’s gussied up with flounces, puff sleeves, too many zippers, fringes or crazy colours, it won’t stay the course.

Think of this jacket as your faithful friend going forward, something like the one that senior curator at Te Papa, Claire Regnault, covets for the national archives.

“The leather jacket that I would love to have in the collection is the one that inspired I Love My Leather Jacket by Martin Phillipps of the Chills – it is such a beautiful story of friendship.” The song lyrics from the Dunedin group, about a jacket bequeathed from one band member to another, sum up the appeal: “I wear my leather jacket like a great big hug.” A very cool one, at that.