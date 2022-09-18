Power dressing with New Zealand's own Legally Blonde, Harry Reid

Solicitor Harry Reid tells us how he has fun within the notoriously strict dress code of the legal profession.

Solicitor Harry Reid received his bachelor of laws from Victoria University in Wellington, but he was born with an eye for fashion.

He may not have always indulged his passion as much, but the Pōneke resident remembers, aged 3 or 4, delighting in a big dress up box he had at home. "I remember there being a matching hot pink beret and scarf in there, which I was absolutely obsessed with and would probably still wear now. In hindsight, it’s no wonder my parents knew that I was gay from a young age."

Decades later, he still delights in the chance to have fun with clothes. "There are definitely days where I default to outfits that I know work well, but I love coming up with new combinations when possible, it’s like playing a real life game of dress ups."

With the bio “NZ Elle Woods”, Reid shares some of his ensembles via TikTok (@himbodiaries). He recently dipped his well adorned toes into the world of modelling, appearing in a campaign for streetwear label Huffer and their collaboration with poet - and Reid’s friend - Tayi Tibble.

Reid's own wardrobe tour is a reminder that fashion, above all else, is meant to be fun.

The legal profession notoriously has quite a strict dress code. However, I try to incorporate as much of my personal style as possible when it comes to dressing for work, whether that be substituting a regular tie for a necktie, or a dull grey suit for a cute lilac one.

I’ve also always loved a preppy look so in some senses it’s kind of the perfect profession for me to bring that to life – just think Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Because the chance to dress outside of work is much more limited, I always try to have more fun with it and wear things that are otherwise a bit more daring.

I’ve always been interested in fashion but I think like a lot of people, particularly queer people, my approach to dressing has been influenced by my sense of identity.

I think I’ve noticed this the most in the last few years as my style has taken a direction that my teenage self would probably never have imagined, or would have had some kind of internalised thoughts about. Without getting too philosophical about it, I think that can be attributed to feeling the most sure of myself now than I ever have.

Honestly I’m probably nowhere near as discerning as I should be when it comes to shopping. When I see something I like, I have approximately three seconds to convince myself that I shouldn’t get it before it’s too late. That said, I generally try and think about whether things will go with what I already own and whether they will last.

I use fashion to communicate my queerness to the world, without having to explicitly come out. If someone is able to take one look at me and identify that I’m not straight, which happens regularly in some form or another, then I’m dressing right.

Asking me to pick my favourite clothes is like asking a parent to pick their favourite child, but I’ll give it a go. I got this Louis Vuitton briefcase from Hunters and Collectors on Cuba St. I saw it not long after being admitted to the bar and I was kind of jokingly thinking “imagine if I owned this”, which very quickly turned into “I can’t imagine my life without this.” It felt like a fitting reward to myself. I also figured that if I’m going to own something as “masculine” as a briefcase, I might as well be as flamboyant as I can about it.

These white and silver cowboy boots are from Ziggurat, another Cuba St institution. My friends and I were planning a cowboy themed dress up and I knew that I wanted to do a white monochrome look with silver accessories, so when I walked past the store and saw these in the window I knew they would be perfect. They’re actually at least a size too small for me, but I still stand by the purchase because they’re so cute.

Supplied Harry Reid’s beloved thrifted faux fur jacket and satin flares from Hunters and Collectors.

I thrifted this faux fur jacket when I was in Berlin for a weekend while studying abroad. It was my 21st birthday and I remember wanting to buy something to mark the occasion and as soon as I saw it, I knew it was the one. It’s definitely lived a life since then but whenever winter comes around I’m so glad I have it.

I also bought these Roberto Cavalli satin flares from Hunters and Collectors. My friend Tayi was originally looking at them but they were going to be way too long for her so she semi-reluctantly told me I should try them on and it was an instant match. They have an air of 80s disco about them while simultaneously going with everything.

I won these vintage Versus Versace sunglasses on Trade Me - actually a super underrated place to find some hidden gems, if you can be bothered. They’re so effortlessly chic and manage to elevate any look, while kind of giving Matrix vibes.

Harry’s Wishlist

Deadly Ponies Cloud Bender bag, $869

I could probably give you five handbags alone that I’m eyeing up but I’ll try to limit it to just one. Not to be dramatic but I seriously think the quality of my life would improve if I owned this bag. The shape, size and colour all just work so well together. It’s also so extra, while simultaneously being so chic, which is exactly how I would describe my fashion.

Salt Murphy 3 in 1 Bodysuit, $156

I have this bodysuit in black and I’m absolutely obsessed with it, so I really want to get it in white too. I love the way that Salt Murphy makes refined subversive basics for “men”. While I own plenty of women’s clothing, sometimes when you’re as tall as I am the fit just isn’t quite right, particularly for things such as bodysuits.

Object Dept Martine sleepers, $99 a pair

I’ve been looking at these pearl sleepers for so long and have no idea why I haven’t just bought them because I think they’re so cute and quite reasonably priced. They’re made by an Auckland-based jewellery designer that I came across on Instagram and the rest of their stuff is also really nice.

Wynn Hamlyn ‘Convertible’ blazer, $895

I know it’s sold out but I’m including this blazer as a way of manifesting that it will be restocked and somehow find its way into my life because I’ve been looking at it for so long. I love the tailored cut outs so much and the way they completely transform it from an ordinary blazer.

House of Sunny waistcoat, $92

I think this waistcoat is so cute. I’ve been trying to integrate more blue into my wardrobe and I think this would be perfect because the different tones mean that it would be easily paired. It’s also on sale too so I feel like that’s a sign…