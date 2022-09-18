Bold moves: The stylish 'apeel' of orange

Hot pink “Barbiecore” has been receiving most of the fashion buzz recently, but a particularly zingy shade of orange has quietly been making a case as the colour of spring. It’s everywhere when you start to look for it, from chain stores to local designers and global luxury brands, all embracing its innately cheerful vibe.

At the recent Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Arts Laureates awards, various shades of attention-grabbing orange were worn by the well-dressed arty guests - including host, actor and arts advocate Tanea Heke, who was resplendent in Kate Sylvester’s satin bias cut dress in tangerine.

“We plucked the orange directly from the paintings of Milton Avery, the artist who inspired our spring collection,” explains designer Kate Sylvester. “Orange is powerful and positive, and I love the clash of bright, energy colours.”

It’s a distinctive citrusy colour that appears throughout the collections of several New Zealand brands, often in slinky form, such as Paris Georgia’s 90s-inspired sateen skirt and one-button shirt set and Wynn Hamlyn’s divine knits in marigold.

The immediate reaction for some may be that orange is too difficult a colour to wear in real life, but it’s easier to style than you may think.

Supplied Tangerine knit polo and trousers from NZ designer Kate Sylvester.

Powerful on its own in one colour-toned block, it also pairs brilliantly - and boldly - with that aforementioned hot pink, lime green or deep purple, a trick used by Valentino in recent collections. You could also consider it almost as a neutral, teamed with beige, khaki or fresh white, or an accent with various tropical tinged accessories.

Best paired with summer sunshine, and an Aperol spritz in hand.