Why I'm embracing childhood trends as an adult

Mo Doy is a size inclusive stylist based in Auckland.

OPINION: My Nan always said ‘there’s nothing new under the sun’ and as far as fashion goes, she wasn’t wrong. Fashion is cyclical and trends come and go, as they’re referenced again decades later by new designers, inspired by the fashion of the past.

In my almost 40 years, I’ve seen fashion references to the 60s, 70s and 80s reappear, from shift dresses to puff sleeves, but never did I think I’d see the revival of the 90s.

As a teenager I found the many trends of the decade confusing. I couldn’t decide if I was the 6th member of the Spice Girls (oh, the flat-form sneakers!) or a grungy Kurt Cobain devotee. I loved plaid, but I could never see the point of ripping my jeans.

I hear a lot of resistance from my styling clients to embrace trends the second time around; many of us feel like we’ve ‘been there done that’ and don’t want to relive the awkwardness of our youth. This is an attitude I have often shared, but I also see it as an opportunity.

What if we could embrace the trends that challenged our teenaged selves, but as adults who have grown into our confidence and have a clearer idea of who we are?

I’m taking the trends and influences of the 90s and styling them into my wardrobe in a way that makes sense for me, now. Herewith, my styling ideas for making it work for you.

The sweater vest

I was 12 when the film Clueless was released and Alicia Silverstone as Cher gave us a new style aesthetic. Preppy was in. Plaid matching sets, pleated skirts and Mary Jane shoes were our inspiration. I don’t think I ever managed to shake off this particular trend, I’ve always been drawn to a mini skirt! Now, I’m styling my check crop top over a shirt dress with another nod to the 90s – the combat boot.

The slip dress

The slip dress is almost an extension of the 80s, where lingerie became outerwear (thanks Madonna). Cut on the bias slip skirts and slip dresses were everywhere, worn as often to school balls as they were paired down with scrappy sandals and a cropped white tee.

Right now I am wearing my slip dress with a mesh top for warmth, and combat boots (this pair is inspired by the classic Doc Martens – but far more comfortable!). Both are part of the grunge trend of the 90s that add an edge to a look that can otherwise feel classically ‘pretty’.

Overalls

Do I feel like a farmer? Yes. But am I okay with that? Also yes.

The overall hasn’t changed much from the floral and denim pair I used to wear when I was 10 (or actually from the pair first designed by Levi Strauss in the 1890s.)

They are a classic crossover between workwear and fashion and can be worn in endless ways. I am wearing mine with a classic 90s chambray, the double denim trend that extended into the 2000s – remember Justin and Britney at the VMAs?

Super bright prints

I have always been partial to a print clash, and the 90s were full of super bright garments that said ‘look at me!’

These prints were often abstract and chaotic, like these pants which remind me so much of the clothes my Mum wore when I was young. I distinctly remember her long A-line skirt with an elastic waistband that looked like it had flecks of paint all over it.

Like all trends, there are none that you ‘should’ embrace, only those that you really want to.

A change is as good as a holiday when it comes to fashion, and while I might not be embracing ripped denim and boob tubes (how did we ever make them stay up!?), I did see a pink pair of cargo pants that I could be convinced into making part of my wardrobe.

