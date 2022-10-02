How dancer Oli Mathiesen uses clothing to transport himself

After wearing sweatpants to dance in all day, Oli Mathiesen’s wardrobe acts as a form of escapism.

Emerging choreographer, dancer and artist Oli Mathiesen tells Tyson Beckett how clothing aids him in escapism and character development.

For Oli Mathiesen (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Manu) clothing is about changing perceptions and amplifying the weight of small details.

“For someone who is often dressed in trackpants and sweaty faded T-shirts dancing all day, I find it important to find value in your clothing from the most mundane outfits to the over the top and ridiculous.

“Little things like taking time about choosing colour combinations that fit with your day's complexion, the type of fit of a T-shirt, which will suit the movement I am practising in the studio, or accessorising with small but bold or sentimental jewellery.”

Mathiesen grew up in the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland and started dancing when he was 8, and in 2020 graduated Unitec with a bachelor in performing and screen arts – contemporary dance.

His last performed work Queertanga, put on by Atamira Dance Company, explored his identity as a fair-skinned Māori raised in a colonised and heteronormative world.

Next week, Mathieson will dance in the premiere of The New Zealand Dance Company’s What They Said at Auckland’s Q Theatre as part of the Tempo Dance Festival. T

his new work, choreographed by Jo Lloyd, is described as a play without words, which “explores our tendency to be preoccupied with drama and our fascination with the inevitable.”

Supplied Sentimental beaded necklaces always complete an outfit. Right: Oli’s trusty leather jacket and “friend heirloom”.

Everyday in the studio I wear my white beaded necklace designed and made by my best friend Carla Harre (@djbeadz) as a way to feel a sense of completion with my outfit, as well as the value it holds representing my friendships and community in dance.

She also made this beautiful seashell and beige toned string, which I wear with my summer outfits.

I would love to pass on my trusty leather jacket one day if I don’t die with it on. Laden with pockets and incredibly fashionable it really completes any outfit. It frankly is an outfit within itself.

It was an heirloom to me, gifted by a friend. Who had been gifted it by a friend before that. And although I am unsure if I will ever have kids, I would one day like to gift it as a “friend heirloom” as well.

The oldest thing in my wardrobe would have to be a recent rediscovery: my childhood wrap around sunglasses. With the reemergence of the Y2K aesthetic I knew I struck gold when I found them floating around at the back of my childhood room’s wardrobe.

I remember hating them, thinking they were ugly and uncomfortable. They must have also been massive on my face for them to still fit now. I was shocked to have found them but also not surprised as I struggle to throw anything away in hopes it will have another life or purpose in the future. Point proven!

Supplied “Fashion is circular; trends and aesthetics re-emerge as political and social landscapes shift and as our bodies also age and grow.”

Much of my wardrobe and outfits have reference to certain decades or aesthetics outside of my day-to-day life. Clothing allows me to escape to these places and embody characters who I admire or events that I dream to occur in my life. Many of my outfits have a retro feel to them; an air of 70s or 80s silhouettes, textures and patterns.

My multi-referential wardrobe reflects the multitude of interests and facets in my life; a collage or grunge Y2K rat, 80s gay New Yorker, and retro vintage disco chic ready for a boogie.

When I first came out and stepped into a new sense of my identity I looked to clothing to help wedge a marker in my life to create a BC and AD. I turned to clothing that played with unconventional textiles or bold patterning; anything that wasn’t conventionally “male” or mundane. It was my attempt to grow into a skin that hadn’t fully formed yet.

Supplied “Clothing allows me to escape to these places and embody characters who I admire or events that I dream to occur in my life.”

Now, I love playing with gender and often find myself wanting to dress more “masculine” to create a sense of satire and a rebellion against how a “gay man” is assumed to dress.

My school ball was around the time I came out. Naturally I wanted to make a statement and push against all the other suits that would be at the ball. I fell in love with a cream suit with dark purple floral patterns on it.

After convincing my parents that I wouldn’t regret my decision I ordered it. Rocking up to the ball I was so glad I followed through with my decision. Turning heads? Yes! All of them. Being a friendly look? Not too sure. That night I won best dressed, voted by enough of my friends and peers. For the first time I felt celebrated in my choice of how to identify.

Choices around sustainability and ethical sourcing of clothing closely relate to my environmental and political identity. I now actively choose not to shop at fast fashion retailers and source most of my clothing through clothes swaps, hand-me-downs, or op-shopping.

Markets and garage sales are also great places to find ethically handmade or secondhand clothing. I found this Crown Lynn-like hand screen printed singlet at a weekly garage sale in Mt Albert. Gems such as this give conversation behind your clothing, which naturally reveals more about your identity.

I also believe fashion is circular; trends and aesthetics re-emerge as political and social landscapes shift and as our bodies also age and grow. A pair of jeans, which I bought back in 2016 at a flea-market called my name because of the rockstar cross persian rug pattern on them.

They lived in my bottom drawer for years because they were simply far too big. I rediscovered them; now fitting me incredibly simply because the oversized and baggy aesthetic now suits me. Maybe my body has changed, or maybe my perception of fashion has just grown.

Supplied Oli remembers his late dad by wearing sunglasses and a watch that belonged to him.

Being the only other male in my immediate family I have started to find myself accumulating a lot of my dad's old clothes and pieces after he died in 2019.

My friend Jess would often wear many of her late mum’s clothes and accessories, and she taught me the importance of adorning herself with something of her mum's.

I think it is special valuing something once valued so much by someone you loved. It instils a little part of them into something physical, tangible; something you can touch.

With my dad’s sunglasses and the features of my face, I can sometimes physically see him in me. Or the way his watch sits on my wrist reminds me of clasping and unclasping it off his out of pure boredom.

Black. High Waisted. Suit Pants. An absolute staple in my wardrobe. I own a few pairs currently, all slightly different in terms of length or thickness of fabric. But all have pleats in the front and are universally comfortable and fashionable.

They help elevate any outfit with a black pant to a statement outfit. They are versatile in being able to create a formal look or are easily dressed down to be more casual.

Supplied Variations of high-waisted suit pants can elevate, or “instantly disco-fy any look”.

These high-waisted blue flared pants I was gifted by a friend instantly disco-fy any look. They are a staple in my closet as I believe a pant with colour elevates an outfit and the fit high waist adds an extra 7cm to my legs.

Oli’s Wishlist

Doc Martens Jarrick Lo Smooth, $370

I am yet to own a pair! A staple that works with any and every outfit. I would also love the few extra centimetres of height they will give me.

Horned mask, $151

Devilish and cheeky, I think the creator of these masks is incredible. A look for the clubs or for a specific October holiday.

Eitan Broude Squiggle pants, $287

Eitan Broude makes these stunning curved waisted pants. I think the shape is so unique and visually interesting; also distorting the proportions of the torso.

Benjamin Alexander blazer, $899

Designed by New Zealand designer Benjamin Alexander, this gorgeous light blue colour with the oversized fit would be perfect for both winter layering or a summer evening cover up.

Ethique Shampoo Bar St Clements, $22

I have been meaning to try anything by Ethique! Their values as a beauty company is pioneering, and I have heard rave reviews.