Ballet flats are back - and it's not all bad news for your arches

Today’s ballet flat “comeback” has seen improvements in quality and arch support, alongside various updates of style.

If you’re of a certain age, your feet probably started aching at the sight of all these ballet flats - your body’s reaction to the trauma they inflicted in the 2010s.

Worn by everyone from Zooey Deschanel (twee) to Amy Winehouse (not so twee), these flat slip-ons were divisive then, divisive now.

Fortunately, today’s ballet flat “comeback” has also seen improvements in quality and arch support alongside various updates of style.

I hesitantly call it a comeback as plenty have continued wearing ballet flats since the mid-noughts, regardless of trends. They’re a style classic (think of Chanel’s ballet slippers), and when well-made, comfortable too.

READ MORE:

* What's your spring skirt personality?

* We’re all dressing like ballerinas again, apparently

* 13 footwear finds that prove ballet flats are back (again)



The traditional slimline versions add a certain effortless chic that chunkier sneakers or loafers simply cannot, as seen on Instagram’s head of fashion Eva Chen recently at New York Fashion Week (the key is that they tonally match her outfit), and another guest at New York Fashion Week who went for slightly heeled versions.

Miu Miu’s satin ballerinas, akin to proper versions but with a chunky elastic band, have been hugely popular, as have designer Simone Rocha’s elevated and chunky platform versions - a blend of the hard and soft, and with more ergonomically friendly soles.

Supplied Miu Miu’s soft satin ballerinas have been hugely popular.

At the Tod’s show at Paris Fashion Week recently, delicate uppers were matched with the brand’s practical and sporty soles.

On the runway at designer Molly Goddard, classic flats were worn with frothy tulle dresses and sturdy denim, a nod to their versatility: it’s very noughties to wear your ballet flats with literally anything.

If your feet are not too traumatised by the dead flat versions of yore and you’re keen to give them another go as we head into spring, there are plenty of options available locally - from Cayumas’ handmade Mary Jane velvet versions, sold through online store The Moonflowers, to Mi Piaci’s simple but strappy dainty leather options.