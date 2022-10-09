Baskets of style: The new wave of fashion flea markets in NZ

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of trawling the stalls at a local flea market at the weekend, discovering something delightful that you didn’t know you needed but now desperately want.

That thrill of the (consumerist) chase is influencing a new wave of fashion-focused markets happening across the motu ahead of summer, set up by young creatives and brands as a way to celebrate secondhand shopping and local makers, and foster a sense of community and fun.

In Ōtautahi/Christchurch, a new vintage store Nifty has just opened on Cashel St, taking the best bits of a market day and putting them in one spot.

You won’t miss it: the building is painted a vibrant pink, with “Shop Local” painted proudly in red on the side.

The store is run by Rosie Carroll, who founded The Nifty Markets in 2018 as a regular event and also runs the Instagram account @itsslowmo - her passion is for sustainable fashion, and the circularity that comes from vintage and pre-loved fashion.

Supplied In Christchurch, new vintage store Nifty has just opened on Cashel St.

“There’s so many things to love about a market and shopping secondhand; it’s a more affordable way of shopping, it’s easy on the planet, it gives people the opportunity to find something that’s unique and actually represents their style - and it’s just something fun to do,” says Carroll, who still plans to hold regular market days alongside the permanent store.

“The idea is that people can bring their vintage and preloved clothing in when they are ready to pass it on to the next person to love - we want this space to make finding that piece of clothing that truly represents your style easy.”

Supplied Inside the Nifty pre-loved fashion hub.

In Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland there are already plenty of iconic markets, including Ōtara and Avondale, with the Central Flea Market just off Dominion Rd worth a visit if you’re into vintage fashion or trinkets.

Add to that list two new and more ‘boutique’ additions that will appeal to fashion and design fanatics: The Auckland Clothes Swap, run by Karangahape Rd vintage and design store Crushes and to be held on the rooftop of the Mercury Lane Wilson car park on Saturday October 15, and the Saturdays Market Party Series, from local rum brand Honest and Flight Coffee.

The former will feature a variety of food, drink and sustainable fashion stalls, as well as what they describe as “Auckland’s biggest exchanging of clothes” - they’re encouraging people to bring up to 10 pieces of clothing to pass on for someone else to enjoy (and leave with up to 10 new but old pieces).

The Saturdays market day, being held throughout October from 2-10pm at 222 Dominion Road, will host stalls from some pretty impressive emerging fashion and design stores and brands like Inward Goods, Hej Hej, Kiosk, DeHei bedding, Buddy T-shirts, Brunos, Bronwyn Footwear, Videris lingerie and plenty of vintage stalls too.