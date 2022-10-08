Three fashion hacks to put spring in your step

When the clocks spring forward I start itching for a change in the wardrobe department. Log fires may still be burning and the skies tipping down with rain, but nevertheless I’ll be yearning to wear something that points towards the longer, hopefully sunnier, days ahead.

While I’m not so gung-ho as the admirably optimistic woman I spotted shivering in a sleeveless sundress last weekend, there are more subtle sartorial adjustments that will not only promise to lighten your step, but help you acclimatise to the general fashion mood going forward.

I’ve come across three in the last week, and only one of those involves shopping. The other two simply require some fine tuning of things you already own and in one case perhaps a bit of daring.

Let’s start with my annual, numero uno, spring-has-sprung fashion fix: the removal of socks. Wearing shoes without socks heralds spring in the same way that “sweater weather” heralds autumn.

I started wearing trainers with no socks last Saturday. By the time it got to Sunday, I was considering going all-out for summer sandals and giving myself a pedicure. Now there’ll be no going back.

What shoes work best sockless? The point is less the shoe and more the flash of bare ankle, leg or toe. Having said that, I will admit that right now, a pair of loafers might also help; they are not only spot-on trend-wise, but they are also year-round wearable.

While there’s still a chill in the air, there’s nothing quite so crisp, understated and all-American classic as a pair of your favourite jeans, a white shirt and a pair of slip-on sockless loafers.

And when it gets to the height of (this) summer, clumpy black loafers will also work. Take inspiration from Kendall Jenner, recently spotted in a maxi skirt and tasselled loafers. Or Hailey Bieber in a tiny mini skirt and loafers (although she did add some Michael Jackson-esque white socks to the mix).

Workshop and Pat Menzies Shoes stock the Sebago classics (from $370) that I first wore when I was a teenager. Back then I wedged a coin into the front leather strap so I could call them penny loafers, but these days I’ll keep my money in my purse and go for the purist’s take. It’s also worth noting that Hannah’s have a very on-trend chunky pair ($220) that channel Kendall’s heavier-looking loafer style.

Next up is the hack that requires a bit of effort – possibly even some pluck. There are a lot of low-riding trousers about at the moment – we’ve gone from super high-waisted “mom jeans”, to super low-cut hipsters in what feels like the blink of an eye.

For those who want in without spending, The New York Times has reported a trend for unbuttoning jeans to give the low-cut look of a pair of trousers cut low on the hip. I’m not sure I could pull this off without every member of my family and probably a few friends, too, helpfully pointing out that I’m going about my day in a state of undress. But there’s a lot to love about the spirit of the gesture. I’m all in favour of a DIY fashion hack.

Perhaps easier to work with are baggy trousers. They’ve been the most popular street style look of the latest round of fashion shows. From off-duty models to fashion editors and the various groupies that hang about the fashion circuit – everyone was wearing a pair of trousers that looked a couple of sizes too big.

Capacious trousers also made it onto the catwalk. Kate Moss caused a stir wearing what looked like a seriously unremarkable pair of loose-fit, washed out jeans at the Bottega Veneta show with a fairly average checked shirt.

Later we discovered that they were – ta da! – made from leather, but still, the Ms Average look was the point. I’ve come to appreciate it: there’s something pleasingly inclusive about the kind of cool that doesn’t require baring acres of skin or wearing anything wildly body conscious or revealing.

Seeing Moss lost in looseness – the only visible effort a pair of fairly sensible heels – marks a turning point. And when it comes to shopping for the look, the real effort might involve not caving to the shop assistant/mother who suggests you size down, so that they fit “properly”. A reminder: this look is baggy not skinny.

Since I keep my clothes forever, I’ll be rummaging for my old baggy pants (last worn when pregnant with my now teenage son) and belting them up to wear with sandals. Or perhaps a pair of loafers.