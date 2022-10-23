For actress Antonia Prebble, clothes make the character

Aside from acting, Antonia Prebble is known for her support of New Zealand fashion.

Clothes make the man, or in the case of actor Antonia Prebble, clothes make the character.

“To me, a character’s clothes are inextricably linked to who they are, It’s very difficult to find the essence of a character if the clothes aren’t right,” says the well-known actor.

Best known for her roles in Outrageous Fortune and Westside, this month she’s set to appear on another long-running iconic series, Shortland Street.

“I’ve had really cool moments in wardrobe fittings where I will be trying on various things, and none feel quite right, and then all of a sudden I’ll try something and the penny will drop, and it’s like the character just appears and I suddenly know who they are, or at least can understand them much more deeply,” says Prebble, who is also known for her support of New Zealand fashion.

“Clothes have to give me energy and make me feel excited about wearing them.” It's a premise that will hold Prebble in good stead later this month as she takes to the stage to star in the leading role of Eve Kendall in Auckland Theatre Company’s New Zealand premiere season of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest at ASB Waterfront Theatre, from October 25 until November 19.

I love fashion but I don’t spend heaps of time thinking about it. I have a pretty clear idea of what I like and what suits me, so I tend to just follow my instincts rather than intentionally following any specific trends.

Day to day I am very casual and don’t really give my outfits much thought. You’ll mainly find me in jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt that can cope with getting immediately dirty. I have a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, so most of my “nice” clothes are not on high rotation at the moment.

Supplied “I am very drawn to long, loose fitting dresses.”

My wardrobe suggests I go out far more than I actually do! I have collected some really lovely frocks over the years, and I’m often drawn to buying more formal items of clothing as they are so beautiful and can make you feel so good when you try them on.

They look lovely hanging in my wardrobe, they haven’t been getting much of an outing the last few years because of our little ones. But I am looking forward to going out for dinner again one day.

My wardrobe would also show that I am drawn to colour. There isn’t much black, and hardly any neutral tones either. And my wardrobe probably also lets slip that I am a bit of a hoarder… I find it difficult to get rid of clothes (or anything to be honest), even if I haven’t worn something for a couple of years. I always think I might come back to it one day… and sometimes I do!

I am very drawn to long, loose fitting dresses – excellent for sun coverage and so comfortable. In the summer these are basically my uniform. And I have quite a few items of clothing (skirts, dresses, tops, jumpers) that have a floral print. I’m always drawn to that when I’m shopping.

Supplied Left: This dress belonged to Antonia Prebble’s great-grandmother. Right: Her Twenty-Seven names dress.

I coveted this Twenty-Seven Names dress as soon as I saw it. I think the print is just beautiful and the style of the dress is really wearable – the perfect combination of casual but stylish. I missed out on buying it when it was in season, but then I was looking on Trade Me one night and saw it pop up there, so I swooped in and got it.

I’ve always been a big fan of buying secondhand clothes. I used to love trawling through recycle shops, but now that I have less time to do that I ferret around on Trade Me and Designer Wardrobe instead, where you can get some fantastic buys.

Supplied Left: Prebble’s Kowtow jumper is snuggly and she loves the colour. Right: Black Matter Jewellery pearl earrings.

I love this style of Kowtow jumper, so much that I bought the same one in yellow a couple of years ago and well and truly thrashed it. It's so snuggly to wear, and I think this green colour is so beautiful.

I love these long pearl earrings from Black Matter Jewellery, they have such a delicate sophistication to them.

I am a huge Deadly Ponies fan and this bag is my current favourite. It's big enough to carry a script and a breast pump, along with all the more traditional handbag items, and I adore the colour.

I bought this teddy jacket from Kate Sylvester last year and I wear it so much. It’s great for both casual and dressier outfits – it goes with almost anything.

Supplied This Deadly Ponies bag is a current favourite. It fits a transcript, breast pump and other items.

I feel very lucky to have a dress that belonged to my great-grandmother hanging in my wardrobe. About 15 years ago I was helping my mum clear out some old boxes. We found the dress and, amazingly, it fits me and (after a good dryclean!) is still in pretty good nick.

I haven’t worn it out anywhere yet, but I think I could to the right occasion. It feels really special to have that piece of my family history with me.

The most sentimental thing in my wardrobe is probably the dress I wore to my sister’s wedding, and, for a completely different reason, the items of Rita West’s wardrobe that I got to keep – her boots and jewellery.

Supplied Two of the most sentimental items in Prebble’s wardrobe, the dress she wore to her sister’s wedding and Rita West’s rings.

Antonia’s Wishlist

Karen Walker blazer, $495

I have never owned a suit before and I feel I am on the edge of entering the suit era.

Kimhekim Heart Stamped jeans, $747

I think these jeans are so fun and playful.

Kate Sylvester platform sandals, $299

The perfect summer sandal, they look really comfortable.

Juliette Hogan tunic, $649

This dress is very on-brand for me. I love the print and the style looks super easy to wear, again good for sun protection.

GHD Rise Volumising Hot Brush, $320

A makeup artist recently told me about this product and I really want to try it out. I'm not very good at curling/texturising my hair using straighteners, and this looks like it would be much easier!