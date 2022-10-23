Stylish whites you can definitely wear after labour day

A monochromatic all-white look is a minimalist styling trick that’s easier than you may think.

In the United States the old-old-fashioned style “rule” goes that you shouldn’t wear white after Labour Day, but here in Aotearoa, the long weekend in October acts as a symbol of the downward slope towards summer and Christmas holidays - the ultimate chance to switch out your winter wardrobe and layers, and a chance for a fresh start.

A monochromatic all-white look is a simple place to begin: a straightforward, minimalist styling trick that’s easier than you may think.

Diaphanous milky white dresses are obvious for summer, but a white tailored jacket will be a forever piece once you find one you love; whether it’s boxy and collarless like Juliette Hogan’s or a classic button-up blazer like Camilla and Marc.

Wear it over a white slip dress or pair it with loose-fitting pants (the ones here are scarily close to trackpants), and team with white sneakers or black sandals to ground the look.

Look to British Vogue’s deputy editor Sarah Harris at London Fashion Week for smart-casual, muted monochromatic inspiration that’s easily translatable into “real life”.

Getty Images Steal her look: British Vogue’s Sarah Harris is known for her grey hair and appreciation of a muted colour palette.

Harris is known for her grey hair and appreciation for the classics, often wearing denim with cashmere or smart tailoring, and preferring the effortlessness of a muted colour palette.

Her own wardrobe is a lesson in wearing white: team various shades together for a chic look, or keep it simple and pair it with black, beige or navy.