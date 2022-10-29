How to nail the blue jeans, white shirt weekend style

Providing you manage to keep your white T-shirt from going greige in the wash, this is an outfit that requires no second opinion.

The favourite weekend wear of women the world over has just become A Look. In fashion magazines they’re referencing the all-American model Cindy Crawford and calling it a classic 90s style revival. To many women it’s always been the best basic wardrobe kit: a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

In real life, this classic combination has never really fallen out of favour. So why have the fashionably famous let go of their more statement-y outfits and adopted a tee-and-jeans as their new off-duty uniform?

No doubt for all the same reasons that the rest of us enjoy wearing them: because denim feels comfortable and never looks precious. Because white worn with denim looks incredibly fresh and white worn near the face instantly livens up the complexion. It never looks try-hard. It’s reassuringly anonymous.

And then of course, there’s the fact that it’s so easy to pull together - no fashion stylist required. Providing you manage to keep your white T-shirt from going greige in the wash, this is an outfit that requires no second opinion.

Its new-found popularity among the fashionistas may also be a backlash against the fashion’s current passion for self-expression, and all the attendant exuberance that goes along with that. There’s pressure in constant performance – imagine having to be outfit-perfect and camera-ready as soon as you head out the door. We all need clothes that take a back seat from time to time.

That doesn’t mean that this combo is immune to the odd style tweak. Hailey Bieber wears her white T-shirt cropped and her denim pale and baggy. Jourdan Dunn’s top was slashed in the middle and her jeans spiral seamed.

Karlie Kloss puts a smart spin on the look with a box-fresh trad T-shirt and denim that’s washed out but cut smart, with the favourite style gesture of the moment, sockless loafers. And when Doja Cat recently wore a shaggy 70s style afghan jacket and full-coverage gold face paint, it was her denim and white T-shirt that made it all look surprisingly low-key.

No matter age, gender, size or viewpoint, put on your favourite denim and a white T-shirt and you signal a style that’s fresh and practical. As a look to buy into, it’s remarkably democratic. You don’t have to be on the rich list to afford these clothes. In fact, the less designer-y and more mainstream the brands of both items, the better.

Denim is always good to buy secondhand – beautifully pre-worn. And when it comes to white T-shirts, while there have been plenty of attempts to re-invent the wheel, there are two options that really stand out.

Either the wafer fine linen mix options that have a filmy quality that matches the velvety softness of really worn denim. (Check out the Linen Jersey V-Neck T-shirt from Country Road, $80). Or a solid, sturdy, quality basic T-shirt, such as the Classic Tee from AS Colour, $30, which has an authentically 90s vibe.

I can’t resist giving a special mention to the next step on from the white tee: the white shirt. Equally excellent worn with denim and slightly dressier than the tee in that it will probably require a once-over with the iron. For a taste of just how cool it can look, see actor/film-maker Maggie Gyllenhaal in her baggy high rise jeans and soft white shirt, cuffs rolled. With basics like these, what more could you need?