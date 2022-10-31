Kylie Jenner's Halloween costume was made by New Zealand brand Entire Studios

New Zealand fashion label Entire Studios revealed they were behind Kylie Jenner’s Bride of Frankenstein Halloween dress.

The brand shared several photos of Jenner in her spooky bridal look featuring a white shoulder-padded gown over bandaged limbs, complete with the iconic silver-streaked beehive and arched brows.

This isn’t the first time the LA and Auckland-based label, created by Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards Diaz, has been spotted on the reality TV star.

She wore one of their signature puffer jackets in orange to her daughter Stormi’s third birthday last year, and in 2020, sister Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing a blue version with her 332 million followers.

Entire Studio founders Hunt and Richards Diaz had famous fans prior to starting their own label in 2020 – the pair were scouted to be ‘ghost consultants’ for Kanye West’s brand Yeezy and worked in LA for several years, styling for celebrities like New Zealander choreographer Parris Goebel (including her 2016 ‘Sorry’ music video for Justin Bieber).

Jenner’s Bride of Frankenstein was just one of her impeccably styled Halloween looks this year – and the bride alone had three outfit changes.

Look two was a custom Haute Couture bandage dress by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier ‘Halloween ‘23’, and the third look featured a “zero-waste” bust and sleeve creation by New York-based designer Haixi Ren, all photographed in black and white by renowned photographer Greg Swales.

It’s been a busy month of dress ups for Jenner, who debuted her first Halloween look, Wicked Witch of the West in Hailey Bieber’s bathtub weeks ago, and today posted another stylised transformation as cult ‘Mistress of the Dark’ character Elvira (she dubbed herself ‘Kyvira’).

The celebrity trend of using Halloween to capture editorial-level content is growing every year, providing opportunities for established fashion houses like Gaultier and emerging brands like Entire Studios to get in on the action and play a part in creating the fantasy image.