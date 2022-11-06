Jewellery designer Grace Ko's wardrobe gives her 'main character energy'

Grace Ko describes herself as “a New Zealand born Chinese-Taiwanese. Libra, ENFJ, formally type A, incorporating type B”.

Ko says her lifestyle and wardrobe are multifaceted, and her professional ventures certainly reflect that. She's a robotics analyst, co-founder of audio protection company Sets and founder of fashion label Baobei – a project she describes as very personal to her and her culture.

"My parents have been running the same retail store, Da Deals, in Wellington for over 20 years. It's not glamorous and they're often victims of racism and violence on the shop floor - because of this, I was never proud of what my parents did for work, because neither were they,” she explains.

“As I have learnt to appreciate and fall in love with my culture and upbringing, I wanted to reinvent my story (and theirs) by using deadstock beads from their shop and creating beautiful jewellery.”

READ MORE:

* How florist Isabel Johnston arranges her intuitive and naturalistic wardrobe

* For actress Antonia Prebble, clothes make the character

* The style lessons you can learn from New Zealand fashion designers

* 'I've always been a believer in dressing for the job you want'



Having used up the majority of the dead stock beads on hand, Ko now brings her designs to life with New Zealand sourced beads, with her pieces now a sort of fashion shorthand for those in the know.

A store assistant once told me to always buy the piece of clothing you’re uncertain about, that way you have space to go on a journey to love that piece, instead of buying something you love, and then you only leave space to hate it. I can’t tell if that was the best advice I’ve got, or the worst. I’ve made it my own though by always incorporating something unusual or experimental with my outfits.

My wardrobe says that I spend my money irresponsibly and that I’m constantly going through different “eras”. Last week it was my “13-year-old boy, I have Yu-Gi-Oh cards in my bag” era; this week it’s my “corporate girl, I’m on six figures” era.

Supplied “My wardrobe says that I spend my money irresponsibly and that I’m constantly going through different “eras”.

It also says that I love being the main character, but I also love looking like I just got off a 20-hour flight. It says I’m a corporate girl but I also run a jewellery brand. It says I love short and cheeky but I also have a conservative family. It says I have my life together but my pants are back to front and inside out.

For my graduation, I wore Miss Crabb. A canary yellow, pure silk, matching set. At the time, it was the most expensive thing I had treated myself to and prior to graduation day, I only wore it around the house with its tags on. I loved it for its formless structure and effortless extravagance.

Supplied Ko’s yellow silk graduation set by Miss Crabb.

One of my best friends and I designed a pair of necklaces together for Baobei and called them Axis and Armour. The pieces are beautifully constructed using sea glass, metals, stones and pearls. In our friendship we love to celebrate and learn about each other's cultures so we made necklaces that reflected that.

Supplied ‘Armour’ necklace by Baobei.

Sara’s necklace is called Armour, because her Brazilian culture acts as a form of protection to her from the unknown. And my necklace is called Axis because the duality of my culture acts as a bridge to help me understand life as a Chinese, Taiwanese woman from New Zealand.

Supplied Ko’s ‘Axis’ necklace represents the duality of her Chinese, Taiwanese and New Zealand culture.

When I was in high school I loved Sex and the City. I loved the way Carrie would manoeuvre through New York City in extravagant yet accessible looks. She seemed to pick up any piece of clothing and make it work with whatever she was wearing. It made me want to experiment with fashion and see it as play.

Mufti days are a less exciting memory. Four times a year we were allowed to break out of our uniforms and black hair ties to express ourselves and have sausage sizzle for lunch. Everyone would wear the exact same thing. Black high top Converse, Kathmandu puffer jacket and Warehouse grey track pants. If I have one piece of advice for my 13-year-old self, it would be to dress more creatively.

My personal style is much more courageous now. I owe it to the people I’ve met along the way who love themselves unapologetically, who dare to be outspoken and know how to play. There is a lot less fear of judgment in my style and a lot more “I love myself, I look hot, it’s a go”.

The oldest thing in my wardrobe is a suede leather matching set my mum bought herself when she was in her 20s. I’ve never worn it and I don’t think I ever will but it reminds me of my mum’s ethos when it comes to fashion - that you’ll never be more beautiful than you are right now so wear beautiful clothes.

All my Baobei jewellery items are future heirlooms! They’re all a snapshot of the creative space I was in when I created them and I would love for that to be a part of someone’s future.

Grace’s style staples:

A cute little bag

Everyday sneakers

Cosy outerwear

A sexy blouse

A fun flirty miniskirt

A statement belt

Grace’s Wishlist:

Ragamalak skirt, $177

I love items that are extravagant in form but wearable in colour.

Jing He down jacket, $550

It matches my hair!

The Open Product Mary-Jane ballerina flats, $718

I like my chunky shoes, but these also have the softness of a ballerina flat.

Emma Jing The Dream dress, $450

I love Emma Jing’s signature pleated look and it’s the dream dress.

Rae Morris Invisible Mattifier, $89

This product is like royalty. It’s so mysterious and works like magic.