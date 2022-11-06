7 wearable dresses for your next holiday break

A breezy dress is the ultimate lazy (yet chic) outfit hero – just pair it with a wide-brimmed hat and SPF.

I recently had a holiday in Rarotonga, five days of sunny, humid bliss. I overpacked, in a panic (it’s been a long time since I’ve properly packed for an overseas trip), but ended up pulling out the same dress or shorts and T-shirt each day, ignoring the rest.

As we head into summer, and some of us are lucky enough to holiday overseas again, it’s a reminder of what you actually need for a relaxed break: not a lot. And preferably, something super simple in a lightweight linen or cotton - a style that our New Zealand designers do extremely well - that can be worn over togs for lunch at a beachside restaurant, to the local market or for sunset cocktails.

The options here are all variations on that relaxed and versatile idea, from Hej Hej’s cobalt linen dress with ruched bodice (they also have a neon yellow embroidered mini version) to Kowtow’s sunny yellow cut-out dress in organic cotton poplin.

Both would be equally at home on a beach, or back in the city - a sign of a true holiday hero piece. But the most important things to pack? A wide-brimmed hat and plenty of sunscreen.

