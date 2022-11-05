How to pack like a pro, according to stylish jet-setters

The stories that have followed post-pandemic travellers back from journeys abroad balance the marvel of yearned-for freedom with more prosaic tales of luggage delays and interminable airport queues.

But good news: there are things we can do to make travel easier. Fresh off the plane from the international shows and trade fairs, fashion folk – some of the most well-travelled, style-aware people I know – share their favourite travel hacks.

Let’s start with luggage. Preferred styles vary wildly, but there’s an organisation system that is universally popular. Jewellery designer Sarah Cotterell of Silk & Steel recently returned from a research trip to Rome (31 hours in the air) and is a convert.

“My husband introduced me to packing cubes from Kathmandu. They are absolutely brilliant!” Use these zippered cells to keep things handy and separate. Useful if you are heading to more than one destination, practical when you combine several people’s items in one case or have to deal with dirty laundry.

When it comes to tech devices, plenty take a portable phone charger, but these days you might want to add in AirTags, too. “One girl on my flight had her luggage lost,” says Cotterell. “She told me she had placed an AirTag in her suitcase and could still see it was at the airport!” If you’re worried about your luggage going Awol, check out these small devices that can be followed on an app.

To avoid being stuck at your destination with nothing to wear, everyone recommends packing at least one spare set of clothes in a carry-on. Especially if you travel with children.

“With kids there's nothing worse than waiting around for checked-in luggage when you just want to get to your destination and go adventuring,” says Sophie Hurley, co-founder of accessories brand Honest Wolf. Their Weekender bag is designed to carry enough clothes for a couple of days, and fit in an overhead locker.

Juliet Souter, founder of label Marle, advises paying attention to the fabrics you pack. For instance: “Silk and linen both roll into your suitcase really small.” Her latest collection features plenty of both travel-friendly materials.

Anna Murray, owner of womenswear label Laing, also pays mind to fabrics. “Low maintenance silks and Tencels don’t have to be pressed or dry cleaned. If I’m going somewhere warm, I throw our Celeste dress made from Tencel Voile, over togs to go to the pool then put a slip underneath and wear it out at night with big earrings and heels.

You can wash and dry it easily – I’ve been known to wear it slightly damp and stand in the breeze on the hotel balcony while it dries. I also love a cashmere v-neck for travelling because it is warm but light and doesn’t crumple. Plus you can wrap it around your shoulders for a bit of chicness as you go through the airport.”

With warmth and style in mind, Erin O’Malley, owner of Auckland store Madder & Rouge, travels with a sizeable Moismont scarf. “I hate airline blankets - they always have that static thing going on,” says O’Malley, who employs her scarf instead.

“It’s breathable and warm on the plane. I wrap mine round my neck and head when I try to sleep or around my shoulders if the plane cools down. It dresses you up in transit, and when you arrive.” Agreed. My Moismont scarf will go some way to livening up my favourite grown-up onesie of a long-haul travel outfit: a pair of AS Colour sweatpants and matching hoodie.

When it comes to toiletries, the reusable containers at Kmart are popular for decanting lotions and potions, but perhaps smarter is buying beauty products that do double duty. The Activator 7 from local brand Sans [Ceuticals] can be used as a skin treatment, face serum, shaving oil, eye makeup remover and hair serum for the mid lengths and ends of wet hair. Another range that cuts the need for multiple products is Mutual Skincare, which offers a bespoke, all in one cream.

Other popular essentials include Scholl Flight socks, a face mask (I’ve invested in some soft N95s because although not all travel demands it, feeling well trumps the irritation of wearing one en route), a white T-shirt (refreshing and brightening to slip on when you arrive), and a pair of sunglasses, because even if you feel like the walking dead after spending hours in a dehydrated cylinder in the sky, shades can be relied on to not only mask red-eye but add a soupcon of glamour.